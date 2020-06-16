Coronavirus in NI on 16 June

The Department of Education (DE) is considering two-week summer schools for pupils going into Years 5 ,6 and 7. The department wants to gauge interest from primaries and community organisations about whether they can hold the schools in late July. However, no school or organisation will be required to do so. "This is subject to funding being available and with the agreement of the executive, teaching unions and schools," a DE spokesperson said. More details are contained in an email from departmental officials seen by BBC News NI. Read more on this story here.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Two-week summer schools being considered for July
Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Arts and Education Correspondent
The Department of Education (DE) is considering two-week summer schools for pupils going into Years 5 ,6 and 7.
The department wants to gauge interest from primaries and community organisations about whether they can hold the schools in late July.
However, no school or organisation will be required to do so.
"This is subject to funding being available and with the agreement of the executive, teaching unions and schools," a DE spokesperson said.
More details are contained in an email from departmental officials seen by BBC News NI.
Read more on this story here.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to our live page on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Northern Ireland and beyond.
Stay with us for updates throughout the day.