Coronavirus in NI on 16 June

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

The Department of Education (DE) is considering two-week summer schools for pupils going into Years 5 ,6 and 7.

The department wants to gauge interest from primaries and community organisations about whether they can hold the schools in late July.

However, no school or organisation will be required to do so.

"This is subject to funding being available and with the agreement of the executive, teaching unions and schools," a DE spokesperson said.

More details are contained in an email from departmental officials seen by BBC News NI.

Read more on this story here.