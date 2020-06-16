Coronavirus
Live

Coronavirus in NI on 16 June

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Two-week summer schools being considered for July

    Robbie Meredith

    BBC News NI Arts and Education Correspondent

    School class
    Copyright: PA Media

    The Department of Education (DE) is considering two-week summer schools for pupils going into Years 5 ,6 and 7.

    The department wants to gauge interest from primaries and community organisations about whether they can hold the schools in late July.

    However, no school or organisation will be required to do so.

    "This is subject to funding being available and with the agreement of the executive, teaching unions and schools," a DE spokesperson said.

    More details are contained in an email from departmental officials seen by BBC News NI.

    Read more on this story here.

  2. Good morning

    Good morning and welcome to our live page on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Northern Ireland and beyond.

    Stay with us for updates throughout the day.

Back to top