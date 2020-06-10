Coronavirus in NI on 10 June

BBC Copyright: BBC

Weddings are always special occasions, but it was a double celebration for the Dawson family in Magherafelt on Monday.

There were not one, but two happy couples.

First, Helen Dawson got married to Stephen Shanks in her parents' garden.

A few hours later, brother Michael Dawson had his turn, marrying Alison McLean at her home in Armagh.

The couples had already chosen dates for their weddings, but decided to bring them forward because of the uncertainty caused by coronavirus.

Read the full story here.