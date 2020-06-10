Coronavirus in NI on 10 June

Weddings are always special occasions, but it was a double celebration for the Dawson family in Magherafelt on Monday. There were not one, but two happy couples. First, Helen Dawson got married to Stephen Shanks in her parents' garden. A few hours later, brother Michael Dawson had his turn, marrying Alison McLean at her home in Armagh. The couples had already chosen dates for their weddings, but decided to bring them forward because of the uncertainty caused by coronavirus. Read the full story here .
Wedding bells ringing twice in one family
Coronavirus best-case scenario 'not laid out'
NI's health minister decided not to make public the best-case scenario laid out in pandemic modelling - that's according to a BBC Spotlight investigation.
A leaked executive document showed that Robin Swann chose to keep the scenario secret to try to ensure public adherence to the lockdown.
On 1 April, Mr Swann shared some of what new scientific modelling of the pandemic said.
It was that 3,000 people could die in a "reasonable worst-case scenario".
What Mr Swann did not say was that the modellers put the best-case scenario at just 250 deaths.
Part of £60m PPE order arrives from China
The first part of a £60m consignment of personal protective equipment (PPE) has been delivered to Northern Ireland from China.
The Department of Health said 1.5 million Type 11R masks reached Belfast in recent days. The remainder is to follow over the coming weeks.
The contract is separate from the four nations UK-wide agreement, where PPE is distributed centrally from London.
It comes after an arrangement with the Republic of Ireland fell through.
Economic damage 'worst for young workers'
John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics and Business Editor
The economic damage of the coronavirus crisis will hit young workers hardest, an Ulster University study has suggested.
It estimated that youth (ages 16-24) unemployment in Northern Ireland could jump from 8% to 26% in 2020.
That compares to an estimated unemployment rate of about 10% for workers aged 25-49 this year.
The study uses official labour market data to estimate which groups are most at risk of unemployment.
The weather looks a bit mixed today but it looked like a fine evening when Katrina Doherty took this photograph of the Dark Hedges last night.