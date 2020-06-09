Coronavirus in NI on 9 June

The number of people being referred to consultants with suspected cancer has fallen by 50% during lockdown.

BBC Spotlight has obtained figures showing that during April and May there were 7,500 fewer "red flag" referrals than in the same months in 2019.

The number of hospital referrals by GPs for all conditions fell by 48,278.

Health Minister Robin Swann has acknowledged the damage done to normal services during the coronavirus crisis.

