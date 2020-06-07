Coronavirus in NI on 7 June

The big story of the weekend so far has been anti-racism protests taking place across the world, including in Northern Ireland.

There were protests in Belfast and Londonderry in response to the death of African-American George Floyd in US police custody.

Police said they had issued "a significant number" of fines given the dangers of crowds in the pandemic.

Measures were taken at the protest in Belfast to maintain social distancing between those gathered.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said police were "put between a rock and a hard place" and that the protests should not have gone ahead.

First Minister Arlene Foster and Northern Ireland Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride had asked the organisers to find a different way to protest in the light of the pandemic.

