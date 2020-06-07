Coronavirus in NI on 7 June

From Monday, outdoor weddings can take place in Northern Ireland with up to 10 people present. The executive has decided to allow this as part of its strategy to ease lockdown. For weeks, couples who wanted to get married this summer haven’t been sure if they would be able to.
Couples’ joy as weddings return to Northern Ireland
From Monday, outdoor weddings can take place in Northern Ireland with up to 10 people present.
The executive has decided to allow this as part of its strategy to ease lockdown.
For weeks, couples who wanted to get married this summer haven’t been sure if they would be able to.
Police issue fines at anti-racism rallies in NI
The big story of the weekend so far has been anti-racism protests taking place across the world, including in Northern Ireland.
There were protests in Belfast and Londonderry in response to the death of African-American George Floyd in US police custody.
Police said they had issued "a significant number" of fines given the dangers of crowds in the pandemic.
Measures were taken at the protest in Belfast to maintain social distancing between those gathered.
Justice Minister Naomi Long said police were "put between a rock and a hard place" and that the protests should not have gone ahead.
First Minister Arlene Foster and Northern Ireland Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride had asked the organisers to find a different way to protest in the light of the pandemic.
Bicycle shops report surge in e-bike demand
Nuala McCann
BBC News NI
Bicycle businesses in Northern Ireland are reporting a surge in the demand for electric bikes as lockdown eases.
A change in government rules in mid-May made it easier than ever to ride an electric bicycle.
That, coupled with restrictions on public transport because of social-distancing guidelines, means more commuters are getting on their bikes.
Small independent cycling shop owners in Northern Ireland are reporting a "bicycle boom".
The switch to pedal power prompted by Covid-19 may be "the push we all need", said Eamon McConvey of McConvey Cycles in Belfast.
He wants to see the correct infrastructure in place to encourage more people to choose the bicycle.
"There is a new breed of person who has not ridden a bike in years," he said.
"Thousands of those people are now back on bikes and that's the push that we all need."
Professionals pick up pieces of DIY disasters
Laura McDaid
BBC News NI
As Northern Ireland very gradually eases out of lockdown, its tradespeople are now picking up the pieces of DIY jobs gone wrong.
While most builders downed tools in March, home-owners responded by picking them up, with varying degrees of success.
As a result, Coleraine-based plumber Hayley Mathieson is one of many who have never been busier.
One of her clients was due to have a new bathroom installed as lockdown began.
"When the builder pulled out, he decided to tackle it himself," she said.
"So he knocked down a wall, but took all the pipes down with it.
"The wall fell on the toilet and smashed it to pieces, and because the ballcock fully off, the water went everywhere and flooded the place."
Follow us throughout the day for live updates.