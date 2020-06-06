Coronavirus in NI on 6 June

Bill Wolsey knows something about trading in times of adversity. He opened a £16m extension to his flagship Merchant Hotel in 2010, a time when Northern Ireland was mired in a gruelling recession. He worked through that and was ultimately able to grow his business. Now he's worried about how the entire hotel sector is supposed to operate in a time of social distancing. Hotels in Northern Ireland got a target reopening date this week - 20 July . As it stands they will have to operate using two metre social distancing. "If it's two metres, we are going to be operating at roughly 40% - 50% capacity," says Mr Wolsey. "If it's one metre it's going to be around 70% capacity. The difference is huge. We're hoping Stormont is going to look at the one metre. The World Health Organization says that a distance of 1m is safe. The Stormont Economy Minister Diane Dodds is open to moving the Northern Ireland guidance to one metre. Read more here .
Could reducing social distancing to one metre boost NI hotels?
John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics and Business Editor
100 days passes since first confirmed coronavirus case in NI
Ali Gordon
BBC News NI
It has now been 100 days since the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed in Northern Ireland.
Four weeks later, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced strict new curbs on life in the UK, urging people to stay at home as much as they could.
Businesses closed their doors, remote-working and home-schooling became a new normal, video meetings and quizzes soared in popularity - and many people's lives changed forever as loved ones died.
From heartbreaking losses to heartwarming acts of kindness, BBC News NI looks back at how the pandemic has affected Northern Ireland.
And while we remember the hardships faced by many at the beginning of the pandemic, here's hoping there is at least some light at the end of all those rainbows.
Read more here.
