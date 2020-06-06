Coronavirus in NI on 6 June

Bill Wolsey knows something about trading in times of adversity.

He opened a £16m extension to his flagship Merchant Hotel in 2010, a time when Northern Ireland was mired in a gruelling recession.

He worked through that and was ultimately able to grow his business. Now he's worried about how the entire hotel sector is supposed to operate in a time of social distancing.

Hotels in Northern Ireland got a target reopening date this week - 20 July.

As it stands they will have to operate using two metre social distancing.

"If it's two metres, we are going to be operating at roughly 40% - 50% capacity," says Mr Wolsey.

"If it's one metre it's going to be around 70% capacity. The difference is huge. We're hoping Stormont is going to look at the one metre.

The World Health Organization says that a distance of 1m is safe.

The Stormont Economy Minister Diane Dodds is open to moving the Northern Ireland guidance to one metre.

