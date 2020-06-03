Coronavirus in NI on 3 June

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

The Public Record Office in Northern Ireland (PRONI) is seeking help from the public to build up a collection of photographs, art and videos showing how life has changed here during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Stay Home Memories Project aims to create a digital archive about the virus' outbreak.

As well as gathering pictures, PRONI has asked people to submit diaries, which will be digitised and returned.

The aspects of life which the project seeks to capture include:

Home schooling

Social distancing

Different ways of shopping

Working from home

and the clap for carers

You can read more about the project here and full information on how to take part can be found on the PRONI website.