Coronavirus in NI on 3 June

Your photos of lockdown life wanted for public archive
Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
The Public Record Office in Northern Ireland (PRONI) is seeking help from the public to build up a collection of photographs, art and videos showing how life has changed here during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Stay Home Memories Project aims to create a digital archive about the virus' outbreak.
As well as gathering pictures, PRONI has asked people to submit diaries, which will be digitised and returned.
The aspects of life which the project seeks to capture include:
You can read more about the project here and full information on how to take part can be found on the PRONI website.
Students might have to stay in 'bubble' when universities reopen
Students might have to stay in a "protective bubble" of the same small group, when the UK's university campuses reopen in the autumn.
University leaders suggested students would live and study with the same group to minimise mixing.
They were setting out safety measures for a socially-distanced student life - including a virtual freshers' week.
A survey suggested 71% of students would prefer to start the term later, if they got more in-person teaching.
Read more on this story here.
NI to bring in 14-day quarantine for travellers
Mark Devenport
BBC News NI Political Editor
Anyone who enters Northern Ireland from outside the Common Travel Area will be required to self isolate for 14 days.
The requirement is part of new quarantine regulations being prepared by the Northern Ireland Executive.
The quarantine rules are being drawn up by the health department and will apply to anyone who has been abroad within a fortnight of their arrival.
Read more on this story here.
