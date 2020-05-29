Coronavirus in NI on 29 May

Michael McBride, Ross McKee, David Wilson and Niall McCracken
Different lockdown pictures across the UK
The UK lockdown is starting to be eased after more than two months of restrictions.
Decisions on relaxing the lockdown are the responsibility of each national government, so the new rules are slightly different in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
From Monday in England, you will be able to meet up to six people from different households outside - either in parks or now also in private gardens - as long as you remain 2m (6ft) apart.
From today in Scotland, members of two different households will be allowed to meet up outdoors if maintaining social distancing. Groups cannot be bigger than eight, and people are "strongly recommended" not to meet more than one other household per day
In Wales, the BBC understands that people from two different households will be able to meet each other outdoors from Monday
Here in Northern Ireland, groups of four to six people who are not in the same household can meet outdoors, outdoor weddings with 10 people present may be allowed from 8 June.
MLA wants remote working inquiry
Many people here are now working from home. It’s one of the single biggest changes to public life since restrictions
were put in place to stop the spread of coronavirus.
A Sinn Féin MLA
says remote working has seen “great benefits but also challenges”
Caoimhe Archibald wants to see
Stormont’s economy committee look more closely at the impact of working from
home.
She says: "Remote working has the potential to bring about better work life balance and improve regional balance, as people commute less and spend more time in their own communities; reducing commutes also has environmental benefits reducing emissions from traffic.
“However, consideration must be given to clear guidance for both employers and employees and any legislative requirements in that regard, including the 'right to switch off’."
National Trust parks and gardens to reopen
National Trust parks and gardens are set to reopen from next week, but will require advance booking from visitors.
The attractions will be available to visit for the first time since the start of the coronavirus lockdown on Wednesday, 3 June.
It comes after the gradual reopening of car parks at forest parks operated by the Forest Service across Northern Ireland.
National Trust outdoor spaces will operate at about one-third capacity.
