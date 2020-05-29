Coronavirus in NI on 29 May

Many people here are now working from home. It’s one of the single biggest changes to public life since restrictions were put in place to stop the spread of coronavirus.

A Sinn Féin MLA says remote working has seen “great benefits but also challenges”

Caoimhe Archibald wants to see Stormont’s economy committee look more closely at the impact of working from home.

She says: "Remote working has the potential to bring about better work life balance and improve regional balance, as people commute less and spend more time in their own communities; reducing commutes also has environmental benefits reducing emissions from traffic.

“However, consideration must be given to clear guidance for both employers and employees and any legislative requirements in that regard, including the 'right to switch off’."