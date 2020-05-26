Coronavirus in NI on 26 May

The head of one of Northern Ireland's biggest schools has said it can only reopen "in a meaningful way" if social distancing guidelines change.

Methodist College principal Scott Naismith made the comments in an email to parents.

He said the social distance measure would need to reduce from the 2m UK guideline to the World Health Organisation suggestion of 1m.

geograph Copyright: geograph

Mr Naismith also said there would be no games or sports lessons.

He added that pupils would not attend every day.

Education Minister Peter Weir has previously said that schools should begin to re-admit pupils on a phased basis from late August.

Read more here