Coronavirus in NI on 26 May

Leanna Byrne, Ali Gordon, David Wilson and Luke Sproule

  1. What happened on Monday?

    Here's a quick recap of what happened yesterday:

    • Eight further deaths were recorded in Northern Ireland of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 - bringing the Department of Health's total recorded number of deaths to 514
    • In the Republic of Ireland, there were no new deaths related to Covid-19 - the first day no new deaths were reported since mid-March
    • Downing Street adviser Dominic Cummings told a Downing Street press conference:"I don't regret what I did"
    • Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the daily UK briefing he believed his chief aide acted "reasonably and legally"
    • A further 121 people who tested positive for coronavirus died across the UK, bringing the total to 36,914

  2. Belfast principal calls for social distancing change

    Robbie Meredith

    BBC News NI Arts and Education Correspondent

    The head of one of Northern Ireland's biggest schools has said it can only reopen "in a meaningful way" if social distancing guidelines change.

    Methodist College principal Scott Naismith made the comments in an email to parents.

    He said the social distance measure would need to reduce from the 2m UK guideline to the World Health Organisation suggestion of 1m.

    methody belfast
    Copyright: geograph

    Mr Naismith also said there would be no games or sports lessons.

    He added that pupils would not attend every day.

    Education Minister Peter Weir has previously said that schools should begin to re-admit pupils on a phased basis from late August.

