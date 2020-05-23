Coronavirus in NI on 23 May

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

The PM's chief aide Dominic Cummings is facing calls to resign after it emerged he travelled from London to his parents' home in Durham with coronavirus symptoms during lockdown.

Mr Cummings and his wife, who was also unwell, stayed at his parents' home while self-isolating.

Labour demanded No 10 provide a "swift explanation" for Mr Cummings' actions.

A source close to Mr Cummings denied a breach of the coronavirus rules, saying the couple needed childcare help.

They added that the couple had stayed in a separate building at the property.

Downing Street declined to comment on Friday night after the story was first reported in the Guardian and the Daily Mirror newspapers.

