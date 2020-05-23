Coronavirus in NI on 23 May

The PM's chief aide Dominic Cummings is facing calls to resign after it emerged he travelled from London to his parents' home in Durham with coronavirus symptoms during lockdown. Mr Cummings and his wife, who was also unwell, stayed at his parents' home while self-isolating. Labour demanded No 10 provide a "swift explanation" for Mr Cummings' actions. A source close to Mr Cummings denied a breach of the coronavirus rules, saying the couple needed childcare help. They added that the couple had stayed in a separate building at the property. Downing Street declined to comment on Friday night after the story was first reported in the Guardian and the Daily Mirror newspapers. Read more here.
Three further coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in Northern Ireland yesterday, bringing the Department of Health's total to 504.
Statistics from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency show that up until 15 May, NI had 664 deaths linked to Covid-19.
There were 351 more deaths in the UK reported yesterday, bringing the death toll to 36,393.
In the Republic of Ireland there were 11 more deaths reported, bringing the total to 1,592.
