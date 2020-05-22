Coronavirus in NI on 22 May

International travellers could be fined £1,000 if they fail to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival in the UK, the government is expected to announce. Under the plans, health officials would be able to carry out spot checks at private addresses to check whether people were complying. Home Secretary Priti Patel is expected to outline the measures at the Downing Street coronavirus briefing later. The new rules are not expected to come into force until next month. Read more here
Northern Ireland 'needs network of off-road trails'
Conor Macauley
BBC News NI Agriculture and Environment Correspondent
Northern Ireland needs a network of off-road trails so people can continue with daily exercise after the lockdown.
That is according to a body responsible for promoting outdoor activity.
People taking regular exercise during the coronavirus lockdown have seen major benefits to their physical and mental health, according to its survey.
And many would like to have access to safe, off-road places near their homes in order to keep it up when life returns to normal.
