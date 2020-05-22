Coronavirus in NI on 22 May

International travellers could be fined £1,000 if they fail to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival in the UK, the government is expected to announce.

Under the plans, health officials would be able to carry out spot checks at private addresses to check whether people were complying.

Home Secretary Priti Patel is expected to outline the measures at the Downing Street coronavirus briefing later.

The new rules are not expected to come into force until next month.

