Health Minister Robin Swann has revealed that Northern Ireland’s contact tracing pilot – the first of its kind in any of the devolved nations – will be ramped up to a seven-day operation and last for at least a year.

The pilot began at the end of April and has involved all confirmed positive cases of Covid-19.

It has been operating on a five-day basis but the service is to be expanded.

Mr Swann said “This will be a major commitment as we expect this service to be in place for the next year at a minimum.”

Contact tracing aims to identify and alert people who have come into contact with a person infected with coronavirus.