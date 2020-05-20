Health Minister Robin Swann has revealed that Northern Ireland’s contact tracing pilot – the first of its kind in any of the devolved nations – will be ramped up to a seven-day operation and last for at least a year.
The pilot began at the end of April and has involved all confirmed positive cases of Covid-19.
It has been operating on a five-day basis but the service is to be expanded.
Mr Swann said “This will be a major commitment as we expect this service to be in place for the next year at a minimum.”
Contact tracing aims to identify and alert people who have come into contact with a person infected with coronavirus.
What am I allowed to do in this new normal?
Northern Ireland has started easing the restrictions imposed when the coronavirus lockdown was enforced in March.
We can meet friends in groups or up to six outside but we can't visit relatives in their homes. But we can sit in their gardens as long as we social distance.
But what about those who are self shielding? Is it the same as before? And what if you're over 70. Are you advised to go out?
Many of you sent BBC New NI your questions, and here's some answers here.
A reminder of Northern Ireland's new lockdown rules
Here is a quick reminder of the guidelines, which apply specifically to Northern Ireland, of what people can do now, and what changes they have to adopt.
