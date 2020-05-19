PA Media Copyright: PA Media

The head of the Catholic Church in Ireland has appealed to Catholic schools to "suspend" academic selection in 2020.

Writing in his role as Archbishop of Armagh, Archbishop Eamon Martin said the move would be in the "best interests" of children.

In his letter, he acknowledged the issue was "sensitive and complex".

However, he urged grammar schools in his diocese not to use selection to admit pupils in September 2021.

Read more here.