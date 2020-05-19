Hello and welcome to another day of BBC News NI's live coverage of the pandemic in Northern Ireland.
Some significant changes to lockdown rules have come into force overnight, as the Northern Ireland Executive continues to implement the first stage of its five-step plan to ease restrictions on our society.
Perhaps the most significant is that groups of up to six people, who do not live in the same household, can now meet outside for the first time in weeks.
But executive ministers do not yet think its safe for us to meet indoors, citing medical advice.
Stay with us for all the latest on how the new rules will affect you and your family.
Archbishop asks schools to suspend transfer tests
Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Arts and Education Correspondent
The head of the Catholic Church in Ireland has appealed to Catholic schools to "suspend" academic selection in 2020.
Writing in his role as Archbishop of Armagh, Archbishop Eamon Martin said the move would be in the "best interests" of children.
In his letter, he acknowledged the issue was "sensitive and complex".
However, he urged grammar schools in his diocese not to use selection to admit pupils in September 2021.
Read more here.
