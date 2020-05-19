Coronavirus
Live

Lockdown measures eased for outdoor meetings

Nuala McCann, Mike McBride and Eimear Flanagan

  1. Archbishop asks schools to suspend transfer tests

    Robbie Meredith

    BBC News NI Arts and Education Correspondent

    school
    Copyright: PA Media

    The head of the Catholic Church in Ireland has appealed to Catholic schools to "suspend" academic selection in 2020.

    Writing in his role as Archbishop of Armagh, Archbishop Eamon Martin said the move would be in the "best interests" of children.

    In his letter, he acknowledged the issue was "sensitive and complex".

    However, he urged grammar schools in his diocese not to use selection to admit pupils in September 2021.

    

  2. Good morning

    Customers at garden centre in Dundonald
    Copyright: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

    Hello and welcome to another day of BBC News NI's live coverage of the pandemic in Northern Ireland.

    Some significant changes to lockdown rules have come into force overnight, as the Northern Ireland Executive continues to implement the first stage of its five-step plan to ease restrictions on our society.

    Perhaps the most significant is that groups of up to six people, who do not live in the same household, can now meet outside for the first time in weeks.

    But executive ministers do not yet think its safe for us to meet indoors, citing medical advice.

    Stay with us for all the latest on how the new rules will affect you and your family.

