Coronavirus in NI on 13 May

An internal police inquiry is under way after dozens of officers did not report for duty in Londonderry and Strabane over a two-week period in April.

They were told they could be on stand-by from home, BBC News NI understands.

Once discovered, the practice was brought to "an immediate end" and an investigation was launched into the officers' conduct.

The police acknowledged the situation would have reduced the enforcement of lockdown regulations.

