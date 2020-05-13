Coronavirus in NI on 13 May

An internal police inquiry is under way after dozens of officers did not report for duty in Londonderry and Strabane over a two-week period in April. They were told they could be on stand-by from home, BBC News NI understands. Once discovered, the practice was brought to "an immediate end" and an investigation was launched into the officers' conduct. The police acknowledged the situation would have reduced the enforcement of lockdown regulations. Read more
Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
An internal police inquiry is under way after dozens of officers did not report for duty in Londonderry and Strabane over a two-week period in April.
They were told they could be on stand-by from home, BBC News NI understands.
Once discovered, the practice was brought to "an immediate end" and an investigation was launched into the officers' conduct.
The police acknowledged the situation would have reduced the enforcement of lockdown regulations.
Getting children back to school and the digital divide
Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Arts and Education Correspondent
Even when the executive's plan to ease restrictions is well advanced, it's what they're calling step four or five.
There's no mention of children going back to school full-time, instead there'll be what they call a "blended learning approach" and that involves a combination of school and remote learning.
That's going to present many huge challenges though many schools have made real efforts in online teaching in a short space of time.
When you talk to parents, experience really varies and of course it's not the same as being in a classroom with a teacher.
For many children just getting a decent laptop or PC is going to be a challenge.
There's a real digital divide out there among households.
Businesses 'need timetable for NI recovery plan'
Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political reporter
The decision to publish a plan for easing Northern Ireland's lockdown without a timetable is a mistake, some business groups have said.
A five-stage blueprint was published on Tuesday, but steps can only progress when key health criteria is met.
Governments in the Republic of Ireland and England have already set out plans that include a timeframe.
The NI Executive has ruled out targeted dates, arguing it could lead to false hope of lifting measures too soon.
