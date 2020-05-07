Coronavirus in NI on 7 May

The spokesperson said that anyone in distress or experiencing mental health issues is urged to contact their GP.
Speaking yesterday, Dr Ciaran Mullholland, a consultant psychiatrist with the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, told BBC Radio Foyle he believes many are not coming forward because they falsely believe "services are closed down or inaccessible" and they "ought to stay away to protect society".
"That is not the case, mental health services are open and have been open throughout the pandemic," he added.
Bank of England warns of deepest recession on record
The Bank of England has warned that the coronavirus pandemic will push the UK economy towards its deepest recession on record.
It said the economy was on course to shrink by 14% this year, based on the lockdown being relaxed in June.
Scenarios drawn up by the bank to illustrate the economic impact said Covid-19 was "dramatically reducing jobs and incomes in the UK".
Policymakers voted unanimously to keep interest rates at a record low of 0.1%.
However, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) that sets interest rates was split on whether to inject more stimulus into the economy.
PM to review lockdown restrictions with cabinet
Boris Johnson will review the UK's coronavirus lockdown with his cabinet later, after suggesting some rules could be eased from Monday.
By law the government must review the restrictions every three weeks, and Thursday marks the latest deadline.
The prime minister will address the nation on Sunday to outline plans for the next stage of the lockdown.
It is understood the "stay at home" message could be scrapped, with ministers keen to restart the economy.
PPE from Turkey fails to meet safety standards
Hannah Richardson
BBC News education and social affairs reporter
Some 400,000 surgical gowns ordered from Turkey have not been given to NHS workers because they do not meet British safety standards, the government has confirmed.
The shipment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) was flown to the UK by the RAF last month, but is now stuck in a government warehouse.
It is not clear if the government will seek a refund from the suppliers.
The Department of Health in England said it was working "night and day to source PPE".
'Dramatic' impact on NI's film industry
Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Arts and Education Correspondent
Twenty-five local film and TV productions have been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Some local companies will not survive as a result, according to the head of the industry body Northern Ireland Screen.
Richard Williams said the impact of Covid-19 on the industry had been "dramatic".
Large-scale productions filmed in Northern Ireland have also been put on hold.
They include the hit BBC series Line of Duty and Viking-age drama The Northman, starring Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård.
It was due to begin filming on location in County Antrim and Richard Williams told BBC News NI its postponement would have a huge impact.
'Significant drop' in adult mental health referrals
Adult mental health referrals in the Western Trust area have fallen by nearly 40% since the outbreak of coronavirus, BBC Radio Foyle has learned.
Between 16 March and 30 April the trust's mental health services received 566 referrals from local GPs, but this is down from 940 recorded in the same period last year.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the Western Trust said the drop was "significant" and that Covid-19 has the "potential to make things more difficult for people with mental health conditions".
Mental illness: Coping with a crisis in a pandemic
NI executive to discuss plan for easing lockdown
Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political reporter
The Northern Ireland executive will continue discussions later on how and when to relax any lockdown restrictions.
Finance Minister Conor Murphy said he hopes a plan will be produced on Thursday, but stressed the executive would not be bound by dates.
On Sunday, Boris Johnson will set out his own blueprint aimed at beginning to ease the UK lockdown.
The executive is due to review its coronavirus legislation by Saturday.
The regulations initially took effect in Northern Ireland on 28 March, and have already been extended once by the executive.
