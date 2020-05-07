Coronavirus in NI on 7 May

The Bank of England has warned that the coronavirus pandemic will push the UK economy towards its deepest recession on record.

It said the economy was on course to shrink by 14% this year, based on the lockdown being relaxed in June.

Scenarios drawn up by the bank to illustrate the economic impact said Covid-19 was "dramatically reducing jobs and incomes in the UK".

Policymakers voted unanimously to keep interest rates at a record low of 0.1%.

However, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) that sets interest rates was split on whether to inject more stimulus into the economy.

