Coronavirus in NI on 6 May

Professor Neil Ferguson has quit as a government adviser on coronavirus after admitting an "error of judgement".

Prof Ferguson, whose advice to the prime minister led to the UK lockdown, said he regretted "undermining" the messages on social distancing.

It follows a Daily Telegraph story that a woman visited his home in lockdown.

In a statement, Prof Ferguson said: "I accept I made an error of judgement and took the wrong course of action.

"I acted in the belief that I was immune, having tested positive for coronavirus and completely isolated myself for almost two weeks after developing symptoms."

