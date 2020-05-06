Coronavirus in NI on 6 May

Professor Neil Ferguson has quit as a government adviser on coronavirus after admitting an "error of judgement". Prof Ferguson, whose advice to the prime minister led to the UK lockdown, said he regretted "undermining" the messages on social distancing. It follows a Daily Telegraph story that a woman visited his home in lockdown. In a statement, Prof Ferguson said: "I accept I made an error of judgement and took the wrong course of action. "I acted in the belief that I was immune, having tested positive for coronavirus and completely isolated myself for almost two weeks after developing symptoms." Read more
Professor quits government role after 'undermining' lockdown
Professor Neil Ferguson has quit as a government adviser on coronavirus after admitting an "error of judgement".
Prof Ferguson, whose advice to the prime minister led to the UK lockdown, said he regretted "undermining" the messages on social distancing.
It follows a Daily Telegraph story that a woman visited his home in lockdown.
In a statement, Prof Ferguson said: "I accept I made an error of judgement and took the wrong course of action.
"I acted in the belief that I was immune, having tested positive for coronavirus and completely isolated myself for almost two weeks after developing symptoms."
What will be the 'new normal'?
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to announce on Sunday his plans to restart the economy and ease lockdown restrictions.
But what could everyday life be like?
