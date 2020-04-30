Coronavirus in NI on 30 April

The Housing Executive is
Getty Images
Downing Street
Housing Executive expects homeless surge
The Housing Executive is preparing for an increase in the number of people presenting as homeless because of the coronavirus outbreak, the organisation's area manager in the west tells BBC Radio Foyle.
"We think there will be a rise, we listen to reports about domestic violence, and other situations caused by coronavirus, and we are preparing for some kind of a surge," says Eddie Doherty.
He says there had been a drop in the number of homeless over the last year prior to the coronavirus outbreak.
PM to update UK on 'steps to defeat' coronavirus
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a cabinet meeting later and then lead the daily coronavirus briefing for the first time since his return to work.
No 10 says the PM, whose fiancée gave birth on Wednesday, will update the UK on the "fight against this disease and the steps we are taking to defeat it".
But political editor Laura Kuenssberg says he was unlikely to give "chapter and verse" on lifting the restrictions.
No 10 also faces the deadline for its target of 100,000 daily virus tests.
Wetherspoons plans to reopen in June
British pub chain Wetherspoons has announced that it is planning to reopen its venues "in or around" June.
Wetherspoons chairman Tim Martin and chief executive John Hutson will be taking 50% pay cuts, while other board members will also slash their salaries.
The pub chain says it is also considering taking out a government-backed loan of up to £50m.
The news follows criticism of Mr Martin who told staff to take a job at Tesco after his pubs closed their doors.
Schools face losses for cancelled trips
Some schools in Northern Ireland face losing thousands of pounds paid for trips cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
One school which cancelled a trip just before the UK lockdown on 23 March had paid around £18,000.
Another has already paid £12,000 for a trip due to take place in June.
The travel firm involved in both cases, NST, advised both schools to check with their insurers.
NI universities 'face £140m loss'
Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Arts and Education Correspondent
Universities in Northern Ireland face multi-million-pound losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Queen's University (QUB) could lose up to £80m in a worst-case scenario while Ulster University (UU) could lose up to £64m over a three-year period.
The figures were revealed by the vice-chancellors of both universities to MLAs on Stormont's economy committee.
Recovery will take 'cross-border coordination'
John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics and Business Editor
Two major business groups have written to the governments in Dublin and Belfast to urge co-ordination in the recovery from coronavirus.
The CBI and its Irish equivalent, Ibec, have said an economic reboot will need "the highest level of co-operation, co-ordination and joined-up thinking".
They highlight the nature of integrated supply chains across the border and the Irish Sea.
The letter stops short of calling for a synchronised exit from the lockdown.
Covid-19: the latest figures
Northern Ireland announced nine new Covid-related deaths yesterday, bringing the total to 338.
That figure, which relates mainly to hospital fatalities, is likely to rise.
Across the UK there have been 26,097 confirmed Covid-linked deaths.
Official UK figures include deaths in the community, such as in care homes, for the first time.
In the Republic of Ireland, 31 more deaths were announced on Wednesday, with the number of deaths there now standing at 1,190.
