Coronavirus in NI on 30 April

The Housing Executive is preparing for an increase in the number of people presenting as homeless because of the coronavirus outbreak, the organisation's area manager in the west tells BBC Radio Foyle.

"We think there will be a rise, we listen to reports about domestic violence, and other situations caused by coronavirus, and we are preparing for some kind of a surge," says Eddie Doherty.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

He says there had been a drop in the number of homeless over the last year prior to the coronavirus outbreak.