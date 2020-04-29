Coronavirus in NI on 29 April

How do you explain concepts like "coronavirus" or "social distancing" to an audience who cannot hear you?

For the past few weeks that has been the job of sign language interpreters Amanda Coogan and Kristina Sinclair.

The pair sign in both British Sign Language and Irish Sign Language at Stormont's daily coronavirus briefings.

Pacemaker Copyright: Pacemaker

Both have become as well known on our TV screens as politicians like Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill.

There are about 4,500 British Sign Language users and 1,500 Irish Sign Language users in Northern Ireland.

The evidence is that many members of Northern Ireland's deaf community are watching the news conferences many times over.

