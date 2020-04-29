Coronavirus in NI on 29 April

A group of businesses has claimed that the future of the entertainment and leisure industry is "at risk" because some businesses fail to qualify for government Covid-19 support.

Gareth Gordon
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
How do you explain concepts like "coronavirus" or "social distancing" to an audience who cannot hear you?
For the past few weeks that has been the job of sign language interpreters Amanda Coogan and Kristina Sinclair.
The pair sign in both British Sign Language and Irish Sign Language at Stormont's daily coronavirus briefings.
Both have become as well known on our TV screens as politicians like Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill.
There are about 4,500 British Sign Language users and 1,500 Irish Sign Language users in Northern Ireland.
The evidence is that many members of Northern Ireland's deaf community are watching the news conferences many times over.
Clodagh Rice
BBC News NI business correspondent
A group of businesses has claimed that the future of the entertainment and leisure industry is "at risk" because some businesses fail to qualify for government Covid-19 support.
Many well-known venues have been forced to close their doors due to lockdown.
Now a number of firms, including Eddie Irvine Sports, Movie House cinemas, Drumbo Park, We Are Vertigo and Odyssey Bowl, have launched an industry forum.
They have called on the government to extend support to their sector.
The group, called the Entertainment and Leisure Forum, has written to the economy and finance ministers to seek support for the sector, which it says employs 10,000 people and contributes £100m to the economy each year.
Coronavirus: The latest statistics
Here’s a reminder of the latest statistics - a further 20 coronavirus-related hospital deaths were reported yesterday by the Public Health Agency (PHA), bringing the total number recorded to 329.
The chief medical officer here, Dr Michael McBride, yesterday said testing has begun in 13 GP practices in Belfast and will be rolled out to another 26 across Northern Ireland.
Figures released by the Department of Health on Tuesday showed that 23,376 individuals had been tested, an increase of 807 on the previous day.
The total number of deaths in UK hospitals is 21,678, after a further 586 were announced yesterday.
In the Republic of Ireland, a further 59 deaths were confirmed on Tuesday. It brings the total there to 1,159.
