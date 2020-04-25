Coronavirus in NI on 25 April

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Pupils in Northern Ireland will be able to use this year's A-level results in 2020 to enter universities in the Republic of Ireland.

As exams have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, A-level pupils will instead be awarded "predicted grades".

Teachers and schools will calculate what result they think pupils would have got had the tests gone ahead.

In the Republic of Ireland, Leaving Certificate exams are still set to take place from 29 July.

The Leaving Certificate and A-levels are comparable and are both used by pupils to progress into further and higher education.

