Coronavirus

Coronavirus in NI on 25 April

Ali Gordon

  1. NI pupils can use A-level results in Republic of Ireland

    Robbie Meredith

    BBC News NI Arts and Education Correspondent

    Exams
    Pupils in Northern Ireland will be able to use this year's A-level results in 2020 to enter universities in the Republic of Ireland.

    As exams have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, A-level pupils will instead be awarded "predicted grades".

    Teachers and schools will calculate what result they think pupils would have got had the tests gone ahead.

    In the Republic of Ireland, Leaving Certificate exams are still set to take place from 29 July.

    The Leaving Certificate and A-levels are comparable and are both used by pupils to progress into further and higher education.

  2. Good morning!

    Stormont Estate during the coronavirus outbreak
    Welcome to our live page on this sunny Saturday.

    Stay here for all the latest coronavirus news from across Northern Ireland.

