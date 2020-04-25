Coronavirus in NI on 25 April

Pupils in Northern Ireland will be able to use this year's A-level results in 2020 to enter universities in the Republic of Ireland. As exams have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, A-level pupils will instead be awarded "predicted grades". Teachers and schools will calculate what result they think pupils would have got had the tests gone ahead. In the Republic of Ireland, Leaving Certificate exams are still set to take place from 29 July. The Leaving Certificate and A-levels are comparable and are both used by pupils to progress into further and higher education. Read more here .
Live Reporting
Ali Gordon
All times stated are UK
NI pupils can use A-level results in Republic of Ireland
Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Arts and Education Correspondent
Pupils in Northern Ireland will be able to use this year's A-level results in 2020 to enter universities in the Republic of Ireland.
As exams have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, A-level pupils will instead be awarded "predicted grades".
Teachers and schools will calculate what result they think pupils would have got had the tests gone ahead.
In the Republic of Ireland, Leaving Certificate exams are still set to take place from 29 July.
The Leaving Certificate and A-levels are comparable and are both used by pupils to progress into further and higher education.
Read more here.
Good morning!
Welcome to our live page on this sunny Saturday.
Stay here for all the latest coronavirus news from across Northern Ireland.