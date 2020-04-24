Coronavirus in NI on 24 April

Northern Ireland's Commissioner for Older People Eddie Lynch told The Nolan Show the figures on care home deaths were “very sad but not surprising".
"Those 93 deaths – every single one - is a tragedy," he said.
"It confirms really that, at this stage in this pandemic, care homes are front line in this crisis.
“This is the most vulnerable group. I know that there will be deaths in care homes but every death is not inevitable.
"We have to redouble our efforts now to prevent more deaths,” he added.
Mr Lynch had called for testing of all residents of care homes and staff.
He said he had a meeting with the Department of Health on Thursday.
“I put it to them that I believe this is the necessary step,” he said.
"They said they were hearing what I was saying....but I was not assured that enough was being done", he added.
“They explained what they are doing, their current strategy, and what they have been doing over the last number of weeks in terms of testing in homes - they have made changes and ramped it up, they are testing anyone with symptoms,” he said.
Still 'big problems' with PPE in health service
A health union has said they still have concerns around the accessibility of adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) for their members.
Patricia McKeown, who is regional secretary of Unison, said despite the situation having "generally improved" there are still "big problems" within our health service.
Ms Mckeown told BBC Radio Foyle the problems with PPE are particularly concerning for their members at care homes, as well as the ambulance service.
Ms McKeown said care home staff were "regrettably left to the end," even though the staff are looking after people who are "most vulnerable to the virus".
In a statement, the Department of Health said trusts are operating to provide PPE to the independent sectors free of charge.
The department said an additional source of supply has been set up where the independent sector can access smaller suppliers of PPE.
'Important to rebuild the economy too'
First Minister Arlene Foster has said it is important to rebuild the economy, as well as dealing with the impact of the coronavirus.
She was speaking on the Today programme on BBC Radio 4 this morning.
"Whilst the virus is going to be with us for some time, it's important that we also try to rebuild an economy that is in a very bad situation at the moment and, of course, the economy and health are interlinked.
"I want to say that very clearly, because if you don't have an economy to support people to live in a particular way, then that's going to have an impact."
Sinn Féin drops 'strong hint' over cemetery stance
Gareth Gordon
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
There is no doubt the issue of cemeteries has been highly emotive, and has divided the NI Executive.
The unionist parties want the cemeteries reopened on a controlled basis, Alliance and Sinn Féin have up to now disagreed, with the SDLP a little bit in the middle - they have asked for more clarification and advice.
Today, the issue will be discussed again at the Executive as it was last Friday - with no conclusion.
On Tuesday, Declan Kearney the Sinn Féin junior minister said it was a price worth paying (to keep the cemeteries closed), but last night on BBC NI's The View, the Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald gave a very strong hint her party is changing its position.
She said there was "room for consideration" on the issue, but that the final decision was one for the NI Executive.
Science needs to back up cemetery decision, says Eastwood
Colum Eastwood has said any decision taken on cemeteries needs to be backed up by medical advice and believes "sense will prevail".
The executive is expected to discuss today if cemeteries should re-open on a controlled basis during the coronavirus pandemic.
She says restoring Northern Ireland's air routes will be one of the biggest priorities and challenges in the wake of the epidemic, but her department is already working with Westminster colleagues to make that happen.
Referring to smaller businesses that may have 'slipped through the cracks' of the various government coronavirus schemes, Mrs Dodds says a £40m Stormont hardship fund has been put in place.
She said extending rates relief for smaller businesses would also go a long way to helping those who are struggling at this time.
"We are trying to make the money go as far as we can to help the sectors which are most impacted," she added.
The DUP MLA also rejected claims some unionists were putting the economy ahead of people's lives when it comes to easing lockdown restrictions.
Super Cup NI cancelled by Coronavirus
The Super Cup NI youth football tournament has been cancelled.
It is the first time in 38 years the competition will not be staged.
Organisers say decision was taken after taking expert advice on health and safety issues in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Tournament chairman Victor Leonard said it was a "heart-breaking" decision but accepted it was the "only outcome".
The annual tournament, which was set to be held in Northern Ireland over the first week in August, involves youth teams from the Premier League, La Liga, Scotland, Africa, the USA as well as local outfits.
'Consider families who are suffering' - call to reopen graveyards
Kevin Sharkey
BBC News NI
Forthill Cemetery in Cookstown, County Tyrone, is like all others in Northern Ireland - a closed sign on the wall, its gates locked.
The closures have come in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, but a funeral director in the area is appealing for Stormont to reopen them.
Joanna Loughran said the executive must act to help people on their journey of grief.
"I would ask them to consider the families within their own community and the wider communities who all are suffering, and to please reopen the graveyards and the cemeteries again."
"It's the only place where families are getting comfort through these hard times."
Later, the funeral director will lay a floral wreath on a grave at Forthill for a family who are not currently allowed to do it themselves but wanted to mark a month's mind, a Catholic Church mass celebrated in remembrance of a person a month after their death.
"The family contacted me during the week, they have had a recent bereavement, and they asked would I possibly be able to lay these flowers on their mother's grave for them," she said.
Why payday will be different for many this month
Millions of workers will soon be receiving their April pay packet, but many will be getting less than normal, as the economic realities of coronavirus bite.
Struggling companies and self-employed workers have been offered financial help by the government, to keep their businesses afloat and staff paid during the coronavirus outbreak.
This guide from BBC Business explains what is in store for furloughed staff, the self-employed, those working from home, those on sick leave and those with caring responsibilities.
But, when I signed off on our last edition before Easter, I promised our listeners that, like General MacArthur, we would return.
Now, preparations are well advanced for what we hope will be a valuable addition to our stable of political programmes.
From Monday, we are setting off on a virtual tour of our 18 Assembly and Westminster constituencies, with the intention of including backbench MLAs and other local representatives in the dialogue about how we are responding to the current crisis.
The Northern Ireland Executive is to consider whether cemeteries should be reopened on a controlled basis during the coronavirus pandemic.
Graveyards were closed to the public in March when lockdown measures were announced.
The regulations were drawn up by the Department of Health but the executive holds the power to change them.
The DUP and UUP back the move, Alliance and Sinn Féin have voiced opposition; the SDLP is seeking health advice.
First Minister Arlene Foster has said she believes it should be possible to reopen cemeteries while Health Minister Robin Swann said he saw no reason not to reopen them, as long as social distancing measures can be implemented.
Trust issues 'VIP pass' for coronavirus lockdown
The difficulties faced by those with learning disabilities and autism have been even more challenging during the coronavirus lockdown.
For many, the lack of their normal daily routine can be highly distressing and there can often be a lack of understanding from the general public.
The Belfast Health Trust is hoping its new 'VIP' lanyards will help combat some of those problems.
They can be worn while taking exercise in a public space, shopping, or going to an appointment.
The trust is encouraging individuals, and their families or carers to contact their key workers to get their hands on the lanyards.
"The science has to back up every decision," the Foyle MP told BBC Radio Foyle.
"We need to be very, very careful how we do this, but the process is medical advice and then the decision," Mr Eastwood said.
Virus deaths rise to 276
The number of deaths connected to coronavirus has risen after revised figures were released by government statistics agency Nisra.
The Nisra figures, which are based on death registration information, reveal that there were 276 deaths up to April 17, significantly higher than the Public Health Agency total on the same date.
Yesterday, the Public Health Agency said that the number of deaths related to the virus was 263.
Third of coronavirus-related deaths in NI care homes
A third of coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland have occurred in care homes.
The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) has published its weekly breakdown of figures.
It reported 276 deaths up to 17 April - significantly higher than the Public Health Agency total.
Some 166 (60.1%) occurred in hospital, 93 (33.7%) occurred in care homes, 3 (1.1%) in hospices and 14 (5.1%) occurred at private addresses or other locations.
The 96 deaths in care homes and hospices involved 44 separate establishments.
Big Night In charity event raises £27m
The stars of shows such as Doctor Who, The Vicar of Dibley and Miranda have sent messages of thanks and hope on BBC One's charity special The Big Night In.
Almost £27.4m was donated during the three-hour event, with the government promising to double the total.
The show saw Children in Need and Comic Relief join forces for the first time.
Peter Kay, Catherine Tate and the Little Britain duo also took part - as did the Duke of Cambridge, who appeared in a surprise sketch with Stephen Fry.
Death toll in Northern Ireland now 263
It was confirmed yesterday by the Department of Health that 13 more people had died in Northern Ireland with Covid-19.
It brings the total deaths in Northern Ireland to 263, while the total number of confirmed cases is 3,016.
A further 616 people died with the virus in UK hospitals, bringing the total number of deaths to 18,738.
It was also announced yesterday that 28 more people had died in the Republic of Ireland with Covid-19, bringing the death toll there to 794.
Testing has confirmed another 936 additional cases in the country, bringing the total up to 17,607.
Supermarkets respond to call to support NI beef
Conor Macauley
BBC News NI Agriculture and Environment Correspondent
Supermarkets have been responding to a Stormont call to support local beef farmers during the coronavirus crisis.
The appeal was made by MLAs following news that Polish meat had been imported for sale in the UK last month.
The Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) and Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots criticised the move at a time of falling prices.
It saw major Irish processor ABP import 400 tonnes of beef for Asda and Sainsbury's to sell in GB outlets.
In its letter, the agriculture committee said it "couldn't fathom" why demand could not have been met by the "local processing sector".
Inside Politics to quiz politicians on Covid-19 response
Mark Devenport
BBC News NI Political Editor
Inside Politics is Radio Ulster's longest running programme, dating back to April 1977 when my distinguished predecessor WD Flackes profiled the then South Down MP Enoch Powell.
However, in the light of the coronavirus crisis, BBC Northern Ireland had to take some difficult decisions.
In order to consolidate the shifts our production teams must work, Inside Business has now shifted into Inside Politics' previous Friday evening slot.
But, when I signed off on our last edition before Easter, I promised our listeners that, like General MacArthur, we would return.
Now, preparations are well advanced for what we hope will be a valuable addition to our stable of political programmes.
From Monday, we are setting off on a virtual tour of our 18 Assembly and Westminster constituencies, with the intention of including backbench MLAs and other local representatives in the dialogue about how we are responding to the current crisis.
Executive to consider reopening of cemeteries
Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political reporter
The Northern Ireland Executive is to consider whether cemeteries should be reopened on a controlled basis during the coronavirus pandemic.
Graveyards were closed to the public in March when lockdown measures were announced.
The regulations were drawn up by the Department of Health but the executive holds the power to change them.
The DUP and UUP back the move, Alliance and Sinn Féin have voiced opposition; the SDLP is seeking health advice.
First Minister Arlene Foster has said she believes it should be possible to reopen cemeteries while Health Minister Robin Swann said he saw no reason not to reopen them, as long as social distancing measures can be implemented.
