Coronavirus in NI on 24 April

Northern Ireland's Commissioner for Older People Eddie Lynch told The Nolan Show the figures on care home deaths were “very sad but not surprising".

"Those 93 deaths – every single one - is a tragedy," he said.

"It confirms really that, at this stage in this pandemic, care homes are front line in this crisis.

“This is the most vulnerable group. I know that there will be deaths in care homes but every death is not inevitable.

"We have to redouble our efforts now to prevent more deaths,” he added.

Mr Lynch had called for testing of all residents of care homes and staff.

He said he had a meeting with the Department of Health on Thursday.

“I put it to them that I believe this is the necessary step,” he said.

"They said they were hearing what I was saying....but I was not assured that enough was being done", he added.

“They explained what they are doing, their current strategy, and what they have been doing over the last number of weeks in terms of testing in homes - they have made changes and ramped it up, they are testing anyone with symptoms,” he said.