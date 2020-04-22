Coronavirus
Live

Coronavirus in NI on 22 April

  1. NI's local papers need 'support lifeline'

    John Campbell

    BBC News NI Economics and Business Editor

    The SDLP is proposing the executive should put together a coronavirus support package for Northern Ireland’s local papers.

    The lockdown has made it harder to sell newspapers and the industry has also been hit by a steep fall in advertising revenue.

    The party’s south Belfast MLA, Matthew O’Toole, has suggested a five-point plan.

    It includes a business rates holiday and more advertising by public bodies.

  2. Survey indicates 1,300 tourism workers lost jobs

    Richard Morgan

    BBC News NI business reporter

    Tourism Northern Ireland has "major concerns" over coronavirus' long-term effect on the industry, after a survey showed that 1,300 tourism workers have permanently lost their jobs.

    The organisation carried out the industry-wide survey before Easter.

    It received responses from 1,300 organisations, with 708 of those described as being "fully completed".

    Tourism NI chief executive John McGrillen said the findings confirmed the major effect Covid-19 was having.

  3. Good morning

    Good morning and welcome back to our live coverage of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Northern Ireland and beyond.

    Stay with us for updates and key developments throughout the day.

