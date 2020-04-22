Coronavirus in NI on 22 April

The SDLP is proposing the executive should put together a coronavirus support package for Northern Ireland’s local papers. The lockdown has made it harder to sell newspapers and the industry has also been hit by a steep fall in advertising revenue. The party’s south Belfast MLA, Matthew O’Toole, has suggested a five-point plan. It includes a business rates holiday and more advertising by public bodies. Read more on this story here.
NI's local papers need 'support lifeline'
John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics and Business Editor
Survey indicates 1,300 tourism workers lost jobs
Richard Morgan
BBC News NI business reporter
Tourism Northern Ireland has "major concerns" over coronavirus' long-term effect on the industry, after a survey showed that 1,300 tourism workers have permanently lost their jobs.
The organisation carried out the industry-wide survey before Easter.
It received responses from 1,300 organisations, with 708 of those described as being "fully completed".
Tourism NI chief executive John McGrillen said the findings confirmed the major effect Covid-19 was having.
