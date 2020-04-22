Coronavirus in NI on 22 April

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The SDLP is proposing the executive should put together a coronavirus support package for Northern Ireland’s local papers.

The lockdown has made it harder to sell newspapers and the industry has also been hit by a steep fall in advertising revenue.

The party’s south Belfast MLA, Matthew O’Toole, has suggested a five-point plan.

It includes a business rates holiday and more advertising by public bodies.

