Coronavirus in NI on 20 April

There are 612 confirmed or suspected Covid-19 patients being treated in hospital across Northern Ireland, according to Department of Health data.
The figures, updated at 14:00 BST on Sunday, show 2,307 patients treated for the illness in hospitals have been discharged.
There have been 194 deaths in hospitals reported in Northern Ireland.
However, the overall number is expected to be significantly higher when non-hospital deaths are taken into account.
At the weekend, the department introduced an online dashboard which will be updated daily, featuring information on hospital admissions and discharges, bed occupancy and a breakdown of case and death numbers by age and gender.
Belfast Chamber of Commerce calls for rates extension
Belfast Chamber of Commerce chief executive Simon Hamilton has reiterated his appeal for the rates holiday for businesses in Northern Ireland to be extended.
Currently, NI businesses have been granted a three-month break from paying rates, compared to 12 months in England.
In a joint statement on Sunday, the chief executives of Retail NI, Hospitality Ulster and Belfast Chamber of Commerce said businesses were "hurting like never before" and many feared for their financial future.
"We can't ask businesses that have closed as a result of necessary government restrictions in order to stop the spread of Covid-19 to pay a rates bill when they have no income coming in," Mr Hamilton told BBC NI's Good Morning Ulster.
Nurses have their say on PPE in survey
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) conducted a survey to provide a snapshot of personal protective equipment (PPE) shortages over the Easter weekend.
It suggested a significant number of nurses, including
some in the most high-risk environments, have felt pressure to work with
inadequate protection.
High-risk includes areas where patients with or suspected of
having Covid-19 were being treated on ventilators.
Pat Cullen, from the RCN, said more than 73% of those nurses surveyed raised concerns.
“Almost half of those nurses were saying that they were being asked to reuse items that are marked by the manufacturer for single use," she told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.
Out of 16,000 nurses asked to respond to the survey, 600 did so.
However Ms Cullen said: ”I think every single nurse counts. It doesn’t matter to us if it is one nurse telling us they're seriously concerned or 600 nurses, they're each individuals."
Some nurses surveyed said they were making their own PPE or purchasing it from other places.
Millions to claim as government job site goes live
The government pay scheme for workers who are kept on the payroll, despite not working due to coronavirus, is set to open for applications on Monday.
Under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, the government will cover 80% of workers' wages, up to £2,500 a month, if they are put on leave.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "It's vital that our economy gets up and running again as soon as it's safe."
Millions of workers are expected to be "furloughed" because of the lockdown.
The Treasury said the system, which goes live at 08:00 on Monday, can process up to 450,000 applications an hour. Employers should receive the money within six working days of making an application, it said.
Ross McKee, Michael Shiels McNamee and Mike McBride
Five things to know about coronavirus this morning
Just up?
Every morning, the BBC has been compiling a list of the main UK coronavirus developments and here's a flavour of Monday's.
Today is the first day of the summer term and hundreds of thousands of children would, in normal circumstances, be heading back to school this morning.
The government has said it cannot give any date for when classrooms might reopen.
Today the government's job retention programme designed to prevent mass unemployment opens.
It is also worth keeping an eye on further criticism and speculation about the lack of personal protective equipment.
Nurses write to health minister for PPE clarity
Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in NI has written to the health minister to seek clarity over the reuse of personal protective equipment (PPE).
BBC News NI understands the letter was sent after Public Health England changed its guidance around PPE use.
It said where there were acute shortages and it was safe to do so, it approved the sessional and reuse of PPE.
The Department of Health said the guidance was "not implemented in NI at this point".
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in Northern Ireland, announced by the Public Health Agency, is now 194.
On Sunday, it was announced another 159 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 2,645, with 16,490 individuals tested.
Good morning!
Hello and welcome to BBC News NI's live coverage as another week in Covid-19 lockdown stretches out before us.
And if you are homeschooling - welcome to the summer term and good luck!
We'll be bringing you the latest updates from across Northern Ireland and further afield on how the pandemic is affecting every aspect of our lives.