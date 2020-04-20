Coronavirus in NI on 20 April

Just up?

Every morning, the BBC has been compiling a list of the main UK coronavirus developments and here's a flavour of Monday's.

Today is the first day of the summer term and hundreds of thousands of children would, in normal circumstances, be heading back to school this morning.

The government has said it cannot give any date for when classrooms might reopen.

Today the government's job retention programme designed to prevent mass unemployment opens.

It is also worth keeping an eye on further criticism and speculation about the lack of personal protective equipment.

