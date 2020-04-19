Coronavirus in NI on 19 April

With school out til summer, this week it was revealed that teachers in Northern Ireland will predict the grades they think pupils would have achieved in cancelled GCSE, AS and A-Level exams.

Schools will also be asked to rank pupils in each subject from top to bottom.

But how do teachers, parents and pupils across NI feel about the decision?

"I didn’t work as hard as I could have at the beginning of the year," says one student from Katesbridge, County Down.

“The uncertainty has caused the entire household to be anxious and stressed," says a mother from Lisburn.

And as for learning lessons from the pandemic, a Belfast teacher says in the future, "much more emphasis will be placed on mock exams".

Read more from BBC News NI's Laura McDaid.