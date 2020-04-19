Coronavirus in NI on 19 April

With school out til summer, this week it was revealed that teachers in Northern Ireland will predict the grades they think pupils would have achieved in cancelled GCSE, AS and A-Level exams. Schools will also be asked to rank pupils in each subject from top to bottom. But how do teachers, parents and pupils across NI feel about the decision? "I didn’t work as hard as I could have at the beginning of the year," says one student from Katesbridge, County Down. “The uncertainty has caused the entire household to be anxious and stressed," says a mother from Lisburn. And as for learning lessons from the pandemic, a Belfast teacher says in the future, "much more emphasis will be placed on mock exams". Read more from BBC News NI's Laura McDaid.
Why those mock exams really do matter after all
With school out til summer, this week it was revealed that teachers in Northern Ireland will predict the grades they think pupils would have achieved in cancelled GCSE, AS and A-Level exams.
Schools will also be asked to rank pupils in each subject from top to bottom.
But how do teachers, parents and pupils across NI feel about the decision?
"I didn’t work as hard as I could have at the beginning of the year," says one student from Katesbridge, County Down.
“The uncertainty has caused the entire household to be anxious and stressed," says a mother from Lisburn.
And as for learning lessons from the pandemic, a Belfast teacher says in the future, "much more emphasis will be placed on mock exams".
Read more from BBC News NI's Laura McDaid.
Keeping NI's vital supply routes open
With the coronavirus lockdown extended until 5 May, thoughts have turned to Northern Ireland’s connectivity with Great Britain and Europe and the efforts needed to keep crucial supply lines open
With Northern Ireland's air, sea and haulage industries severely disrupted, the economy has been left in a vulnerable position
NI Chamber of Commerce has said maintaining connectivity will be vital for the region’s economic recovery.
Aviation is of particular concern, with Executive ministers warning that Northern Ireland's three airports need support during the pandemic.
The Road Haulage Association in Northern Ireland has also warned that some firms are close to collapsing due to the losses they are experiencing.
Read more from BBC News NI's Richard Morgan.
The latest figures from home and abroad
First things first, a quick recap of the latest available statistics:
