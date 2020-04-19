Coronavirus
Coronavirus in NI on 19 April

  1. Why those mock exams really do matter after all

    With school out til summer, this week it was revealed that teachers in Northern Ireland will predict the grades they think pupils would have achieved in cancelled GCSE, AS and A-Level exams.

    Schools will also be asked to rank pupils in each subject from top to bottom.

    But how do teachers, parents and pupils across NI feel about the decision?

    Empty classroom
    Copyright: Getty Images

    "I didn’t work as hard as I could have at the beginning of the year," says one student from Katesbridge, County Down.

    “The uncertainty has caused the entire household to be anxious and stressed," says a mother from Lisburn.

    And as for learning lessons from the pandemic, a Belfast teacher says in the future, "much more emphasis will be placed on mock exams".

    Read more from BBC News NI's Laura McDaid.

  2. Keeping NI's vital supply routes open

    With the coronavirus lockdown extended until 5 May, thoughts have turned to Northern Ireland’s connectivity with Great Britain and Europe and the efforts needed to keep crucial supply lines open

    With Northern Ireland's air, sea and haulage industries severely disrupted, the economy has been left in a vulnerable position

    Belfast City Airport
    Copyright: BBC

    NI Chamber of Commerce has said maintaining connectivity will be vital for the region’s economic recovery.

    Aviation is of particular concern, with Executive ministers warning that Northern Ireland's three airports need support during the pandemic.

    The Road Haulage Association in Northern Ireland has also warned that some firms are close to collapsing due to the losses they are experiencing.

    Read more from BBC News NI's Richard Morgan.

  3. The latest figures from home and abroad

    Covid-19 test
    Copyright: Getty Images

    First things first, a quick recap of the latest available statistics:

    • The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland reported by the Public Health Agency rose to 193 on Saturday, but that toll mainly consists of hospital deaths.
    • The actual figure is likely to be higher, once all deaths which mention Covid-19 on the death certificate are confirmed by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Reseach Agency (Nisra)
    • The UK-wide death toll reached 15,464 on Saturday, as a further 888 deaths were recorded, but again these were mainly hospital-based deaths only.
    • A further 41 deaths related to Covid-19 were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday taking the country's total to 571.

  4. Good morning!

    Breakfast
    Copyright: Getty Images/Moncherie

    Hello and welcome to BBC News NI's live coverage as another week in Covid-19 lockdown stretches out before us.

    We'll be bringing you the latest updates from across Northern Ireland and further afield on how the pandemic is affecting every aspect of our lives.

    Stay with us until 19:00 BST, but more importantly, stay home and stay safe.

