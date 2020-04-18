Coronavirus in NI on 18 April

The Northern Ireland executive has been given another £50m to help it tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the Northern Ireland Office said it takes the total amount allocated from central government to Stormont to deal with the pandemic to almost £1.2bn.

The extra money was granted as a result of the Barnett formula, a method which determines how much money is spent on public services per head of population in the UK's four nations.

It follows a decision announced by Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick to boost coronavirus-related funding for councils across England by £1.6bn.

The Northern Ireland Office said the extra £50m allocated to Stormont would "help the devolved administration to provide essential services and support to those who need it most during this national emergency".