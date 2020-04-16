Coronavirus in NI on 16 April

Michael McBride, Laura McDaid, Michael Sheils McNamee and Ciaran McCauley
Michael McBride, Laura McDaid, Michael Sheils McNamee and Ciaran McCauley
All times stated are UK
'Government needs to lay out lockdown exit strategy'
The interim Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Louise Haigh has been speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster about her new brief.
She is performing in the role while Tony Lloyd is in hospital for treatment for coronavirus.
Ms Haigh told the programme Northern Ireland "an area of the world I am very, very fond of”.
She says she had visited Belfast in the weeks before the lockdown came into effect, and would be "running out the door" to the airport once restrictions are lifted.
Ms Haigh also reiterated her party's position that the government needed to lay out its strategy for ending the lockdown - and that the only two ways of doing this is either through a vaccine or widespread community testing.
Coronavirus-hit shadow NI secretary 'responding well' to treatment
Northern Ireland's Shadow NI Secretary Tony Lloyd is still "very poorly" but "responding well" to treatment, his stand-in says.
The Labour MP was admitted to hospital with the virus earlier this month.
"We are all really worried and praying for Tony’s recovery at the moment," Interim Shadow NI Secretary Louise Haigh told Good Morning Ulster.
"He is still in hospital, but he is responding well to treatment so we are hoping he will make a full recovery soon."
UK lockdown set to be extended by three weeks
UK ministers are expected to announce a three-week extension to the coronavirus lockdown later today.
On Wednesday, Northern Ireland's leaders announced a three-week extension while the devolved governments in Wales and Scotland had already announced the same.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will lead emergency Cobra committee and cabinet meetings about the continuation of social distancing measures.
Labour has said it will support an extension, but also called for details on how and when the lockdown would end.
Speaking at Wednesday's daily press briefing, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said restrictions on movement were beginning to help reduce the spread of the virus.
But he warned "we will not lift these measures until it is safe to do so".
The UK's chief medical adviser, Prof Chris Whitty, has warned of a possible "bounce" in the numbers soon, due to delays in reporting deaths over the Easter weekend.
Seating firm develops protective shield for health workers
A County Londonderry firm has teamed up with medical experts to develop a shield to protect healthcare staff.
It sits over patients' heads and is being used across the world.
Seating Matters, in Limavady, took an existing prototype and worked with Irish designers and anaesthetists to produce the item.
Health experts say inserting and extracting ventilation tubes for a patient are the most dangerous procedures for clinical staff.
The procedure leads to the risk of a greater exposure to aerosol generation.
The manufacturers have made it an open source design, which means others can take it and put it into production in their own countries.
Decision expected on school exam results
Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Arts and Education Correspondent
A decision on how GCSE, AS and A-Level results will be awarded this summer is expected later.
Arlene Foster said on Wednesday that Education Minister Peter Weir would give a statement to the assembly on Thursday.
Earlier, Mr Weir warned there was no "perfect solution" to awarding grades.
Exams due to take place in May and June have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr Weir told Stormont's education committee said an announcement on alternative arrangements for results was "very imminent".
Good morning and welcome
Thank you for joining us.
We'll have all the latest on the coronavirus pandemic in Northern Ireland throughout the day, so stay with us.