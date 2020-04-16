Coronavirus in NI on 16 April

The interim Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Louise Haigh has been speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster about her new brief.

She is performing in the role while Tony Lloyd is in hospital for treatment for coronavirus.

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Ms Haigh told the programme Northern Ireland "an area of the world I am very, very fond of”.

She says she had visited Belfast in the weeks before the lockdown came into effect, and would be "running out the door" to the airport once restrictions are lifted.

Ms Haigh also reiterated her party's position that the government needed to lay out its strategy for ending the lockdown - and that the only two ways of doing this is either through a vaccine or widespread community testing.