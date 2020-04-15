Coronavirus in NI on 15 April

County Armagh man Gerry Rafferty, who has been living and teaching in Milan, tells Good Morning Ulster the city is "tentatively moving into phase two" of lockdown, with the opening of a number of childrens clothes shops and laundrettes. However, it is very gradual, he says.

Although he has now been locked in for 40 days, the openings, represent "light at the end of the tunnel".

"There's been a massive decrease in new cases and people in intensive care. The progression downwards is going much slower than we thought though."

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The teacher, whose wife also works in education, expects the transition to take "several months" and says officials are "more or less saying 2020 is going to be a write off".

Looking back on the past six weeks, he says: "I grew up during The Troubles and we've had ten times more deaths here in just one month. It's a crazy life. We never saw this coming, but we're educationalists doing our jobs online so that keeps us sane."