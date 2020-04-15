Coronavirus in NI on 15 April

Leanna Byrne, Niall Glynn, Laura McDaid and Ciaran McCauley
All times stated are UK
'There's light at the end of the tunnel' - a message from Milan
County Armagh man Gerry Rafferty, who has been living and teaching in Milan, tells Good Morning Ulster the city is "tentatively moving into phase two" of lockdown, with the opening of a number of childrens clothes shops and laundrettes. However, it is very gradual, he says.
Although he has now been locked in for 40 days, the openings, represent "light at the end of the tunnel".
"There's been a massive decrease in new cases and people in intensive care. The progression downwards is going much slower than we thought though."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The teacher, whose wife also works in education, expects the transition to take "several months" and says officials are "more or less saying 2020 is going to be a write off".
Looking back on the past six weeks, he says: "I grew up during The Troubles and we've had ten times more deaths here in just one month. It's a crazy life. We never saw this coming, but we're educationalists doing our jobs online so that keeps us sane."
'They haven't delivered' - problems continue for small businesses
Stevie Higginson owns two restaurants which closed on 16 March; he has 45 to 50 staff and a wage bill of £11,500 per week.
He tells Good Morning Ulster that if the government "does not get money to the right people very quickly there'll be a lot of businesses won't make it through this".
He said he had received one £10,000 grant so far: "In six weeks I need 70, 80 grand just to pay staff. That's not counting any other suppliers that need paid and the landlord's still demanding rent."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Mr Higginson said he was lucky that his was a "well-established business" but that it was "so hard" for others not in that position.
"The furlough system should have happened way sooner, there's no excuse for this to take so long," he adds. "You can't expect small businesses to pay for their staff for that length of time.
"They've promised a system and they haven't delivered on it as yet and we're all footing the cost for it at the minute."
NI economy sees 'fastest and deepest' decline ever
John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics and Business Editor
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The Northern Ireland economy is enduring its "fastest and deepest" decline ever, Ulster Bank’s chief economist says.
Richard Ramsey’s comments came as the bank’s monthly survey showed the steepest ever fall in activity.
Since 2002, the bank has conducted a monthly survey of a representative sample of firms.
The March survey showed activity collapsing, with April likely to show an even worse result.
Stay with us throughout the day as we bring you live updates on the coronavirus outbreak in Northern Ireland as and when we have them.