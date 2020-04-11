Coronavirus
Live

Coronavirus in NI on 11 April

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Ali Gordon

All times stated are UK

  2. Morning!

    Good morning and welcome! Thank you for joining us.

    With it being Easter weekend, things may be a bit quieter than usual, but stay with us throughout the day as we bring you updates on the coronavirus outbreak in Northern Ireland as and when we have them.

Back to top