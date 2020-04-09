Coronavirus in NI on 9 April

A warm welcome from all of us at BBC News NI if you are just joining us this morning.
The total number of NI deaths in the coronavirus outbreak has reached 78.
There have been 7,097 hospital deaths across the UK and 235 deaths in the Republic of Ireland.
Let's have a look at what's happening further afield.
In Australia, police have seized the black box from a cruise ship as they investigate why passengers were allowed to disembark although many of them were later discovered to be carrying the virus. At least 15 passengers have since died - nearly a third of Australia's total
New York state has seen its biggest daily death toll of almost 800 people and the governor has ordered flags to fly at half-mast. Reported deaths across the US now exceed 14,600 - second only to Italy.
The World Health Organisation has defended itself after criticism from Donald Trump
Good Morning Ulster: Ulster Bank receive 1,700 mortgage holiday requests
Ulster Bank says it has received 1,700 requests for mortgage holidays.
Terry Robb, the head of personal banking with Ulster Bank, told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme the main concern for customers at the moment was "how they get through this period".
Holidays can also be included in the normal terms of a mortgage, and often can be accrued due to overpayment.
A 'brutally long' working day as demand 'ramps up'
The number of patients treated at Belfast's coronavirus testing centre has doubled since it opened eight days ago, according to the lead GP.
Dr Ursula Brennan, of the British Medical Association NI and lead GP for the centre at Beech Hall, said demand was 'ramping up day by day'.
She said babies, children and teenagers were among those assessed at the centre to which patients are referred by a GP.
Dr Brennan told Good Morning Ulster that the plea from the frontline was to "stay at home".
"We are trying to cope the best we can. By making a choice to leave your home unnecessarily it is just going to stretch services," she said.
Dr Brennan said she was satisfied the centre currently had sufficient PPE.
She said there was a "nervousness" as staff anticipated the surge.
"Our day is brutally long," she said.
"There is a sense of anticipation, we really don't know how or when the surge is going to happen over the next number of days."
'You do not survive through fortitude and strength of character'
This clip of Emily Maitlis on Wednesday's Newsnight has been getting a huge amount of traction on social media overnight.
"The language around Covid-19 has sometimes felt trite and misleading, you do not survive the illness through fortitude and strength of character, whatever the prime minister's colleagues will tell us" said the host.
She also addresses the idea that the coronavirus is "a great leveller" that affects rich and poor equally.
Lockdown to be reviewed
A meeting will take place today to review whether or not lockdown measure remain in place.
The government's emergency Cobra committee will look at evidence from scientists on the impact of measures brought in on 23 March - although a formal decision is not expected.
It comes as Boris Johnson spent a third night in intensive care with the virus.
The meeting will be chaired by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputising for Mr Johnson, and will involve leaders of the devolved nations, including Northern Ireland.
Read the full story here.
Vets 'could help in hospital' if situation worsens
Conor Macauley
BBC News NI Agriculture and Environment Correspondent
Vets could help out in hospital intensive care units if the coronavirus crisis worsens, an executive minister has said.
Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said staff were on standby if required.
He told a Stormont committee that they could be used to alleviate staffing pressures and help with some clinical roles.
His department has made 20 ventilator machines available to health colleagues if needed.
This is in an attempt to increase intensive care capacity.
Northern Ireland economy ‘could shrink by 10%’
John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics and Business Editor
The Northern Ireland economy could contract by almost 10% this year due to coronavirus, Ulster University economists have said.
They also suggest almost 250,000 workers could be placed on the government’s job retention scheme.
The Ulster University Economic Policy Centre (UUEPC) report assumes lockdown conditions continue until the end of June.
It cautions that any forecasts are "currently highly uncertain".
Gareth Hetherington, director of the UUEPC, said the economic crisis was unique.
"Never before have governments collectively told their populations to stay at home and in doing so, shut down a significant proportion of global economic capacity," he said.
Stay with us throughout the day as we bring you live updates on the coronavirus outbreak in Northern Ireland and across the world.