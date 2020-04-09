Coronavirus in NI on 9 April

The number of patients treated at Belfast's coronavirus testing centre has doubled since it opened eight days ago, according to the lead GP.

Dr Ursula Brennan, of the British Medical Association NI and lead GP for the centre at Beech Hall, said demand was 'ramping up day by day'.

She said babies, children and teenagers were among those assessed at the centre to which patients are referred by a GP.

Dr Brennan told Good Morning Ulster that the plea from the frontline was to "stay at home".

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

"We are trying to cope the best we can. By making a choice to leave your home unnecessarily it is just going to stretch services," she said.

Dr Brennan said she was satisfied the centre currently had sufficient PPE.

She said there was a "nervousness" as staff anticipated the surge.

"Our day is brutally long," she said.

"There is a sense of anticipation, we really don't know how or when the surge is going to happen over the next number of days."