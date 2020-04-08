Coronavirus in NI on 8 April

Ross McKee, Michael McBride, Paul Doran and Niall Glynn
All times stated are UK
Calls to domestic abuse helpline up by almost 30%
The number of calls to a domestic and sexual abuse helpline in Northern Ireland have risen by almost 30% in the last week, a trend that Nexus NI, which manages the line, says is similar to that in the UK since the second week of the lockdown.
Brenda Kelly of Nexus said several of the calls were about ex-partners threatening to keep children with them throughout the lockdown.
She said people "can still seek support from legal representation and we would encourage them to make sure they get as much support as possible. The legal system is still operating.
"Obviously if there is grave concern, immediate concern, the police are responding to 999 calls."
She said she was also very concerned about people who are locked down with their abusers as there had been a trebling of domestic and sexual violence in some other countries.
Ms Kelly said there were still emergency refuge places available for those in urgent need.
Death toll in Northern Ireland now 73
The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland has reached 73, with three more deaths recorded yesterday.
There have now been 1,255 confirmed cases.
A further 36 deaths in the Republic of Ireland were recorded yesterday bringing the total there to 210.
The number of confirmed cases in the Republic of Ireland is 5,709.
The number of coronavirus hospital deaths in the UK rose to 6,159 yesterday - a record increase of 786 in a day,
As of 09:00 BST on Tuesday, 213,181 people have been tested, of which 55,242 tested positive, the Department of Health and Social Care said.
Eight out of 10 firms to furlough staff over next week
John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics and Business Editor
Almost 80% of businesses surveyed by the NI Chamber of Commerce plan to furlough some employees over the next week.
A furlough is a temporary lay-off, with the government paying 80% of salaries for three months.
Almost a third of firms surveyed said they intend to furlough all their employees.
The chamber surveyed 300 member firms between 1 and 3 April on the impact of coronavirus.
Cash flow is the biggest immediate issue with three quarters of firms surveyed reporting what the chamber described as "a serious decline in income over a very short time frame".
Live Reporting
Stena Line cuts Belfast ferry services amid crisis
John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics and Business Editor
The ferry operator Stena is reducing its Belfast services as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The firm, which normally operates seven ships on 138 sailings a week from Belfast, has temporarily berthed one ship and cut sailings to 108 a week.
Earlier this week, the firm said it would furlough staff and make redundancies across its UK and Ireland operations.
Stena sails from Belfast to Heysham, Liverpool and Cairnryan.
It is understood freight volumes have fallen since the crisis began but that non-freight traffic has collapsed.
PM spends second night in intensive care
Boris Johnson has spent a second night in intensive care as he continues to receive treatment for coronavirus.
The PM is being kept in St Thomas' Hospital in London "for close monitoring", Downing Street said.
Mr Johnson's condition is "stable" and he remains in "good spirits", his spokesman added on Tuesday evening.
Downing Street suggested the first review into whether the coronavirus lockdown could be eased would not go ahead as planned on Monday next week.
Good morning
Welcome back to our live page covering the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in NI and beyond on this Wednesday 8 April 2020.
Stay with us for developments during today.