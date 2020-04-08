Coronavirus in NI on 8 April

The number of calls to a domestic and sexual abuse helpline in Northern Ireland have risen by almost 30% in the last week, a trend that Nexus NI, which manages the line, says is similar to that in the UK since the second week of the lockdown.

Brenda Kelly of Nexus said several of the calls were about ex-partners threatening to keep children with them throughout the lockdown.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

She said people "can still seek support from legal representation and we would encourage them to make sure they get as much support as possible. The legal system is still operating.

"Obviously if there is grave concern, immediate concern, the police are responding to 999 calls."

She said she was also very concerned about people who are locked down with their abusers as there had been a trebling of domestic and sexual violence in some other countries.

Ms Kelly said there were still emergency refuge places available for those in urgent need.