Coronavirus in NI on 7 April

By Ciara Colhoun, Niall Glynn, Michael McBride, Ross McKee and Joe Kearney

  1. PM spends night in intensive care after symptoms worsen

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spent the night in intensive care at a central London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

    Downing Street said he was moved to the unit on the advice of his medical team and was receiving "excellent care".

    Mr Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise "where necessary", a spokesman added.

    The prime minister, 55, was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital with "persistent symptoms" on Sunday evening.

    The Queen has been kept informed about Mr Johnson's health by No 10, according to Buckingham Palace.

  2. Welcome

    Welcome to our live coverage of the latest developments in Northern Ireland.

    As always, we will bring you news and analysis of how the Covid-19 crisis is affecting Northern Ireland, as well as coverage of the daily briefings at Stormont and Downing Street.

