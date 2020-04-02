Coronavirus in NI on 2 April

Last night it was confirmed that Belfast City Hospital's tower block is being transformed into Northern Ireland's first 'Nightingale hospital'. The facilities are being established around the UK to deal with the expected surge in coronavirus patients. The distinctive tower block will become a 230-bed unit staffed by a team drawn from across Northern Ireland. Read more.
As always, we will bring you news and analysis of how the Covid-19 crisis is affecting Northern Ireland, as well as coverage of the daily briefings at Stormont and Downing Street.