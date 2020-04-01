Coronavirus in NI on 1 April

Coronavirus has robbed families in Ireland of traditional funerals for their loved ones. Across Ireland, the main churches - Catholic, Presbyterian, Church of Ireland and Methodist - have set out rules for their priests, their ministers, their congregations. In some places, there is still room for a kind of wake or a funeral, it just has to be much smaller - people must keep their distance. Communities are trying to find new ways of expressing their respect. Read more
Live Reporting
By Niall Glynn, Amy Stewart, Leanna Byrne and Joe Kearney
All times stated are UK
Virus robbing families of traditional funerals
Nuala McCann
BBC News NI
Police enforcing lockdown measures at all hours
PSNI patrols have been working through the night to make sure people follow government advice and don't make journeys they don't have to.
Are loss of smell and taste key symptoms?
A loss of smell or taste may be a sign that you have coronavirus, according to UK researchers.
A team at King's College London looked at responses from more than 400,000 people reporting suspected Covid-19 symptoms to an app.
But loss of smell and taste are also signs of other respiratory infections, such as the common cold.
And experts say fever and cough remain the most important symptoms of the virus to look out for and act upon.
