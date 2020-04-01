Coronavirus in NI on 1 April

Coronavirus has robbed families in Ireland of traditional funerals for their loved ones.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Across Ireland, the main churches - Catholic, Presbyterian, Church of Ireland and Methodist - have set out rules for their priests, their ministers, their congregations.

In some places, there is still room for a kind of wake or a funeral, it just has to be much smaller - people must keep their distance.

Communities are trying to find new ways of expressing their respect.

Read more