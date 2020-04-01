Coronavirus
Coronavirus in NI on 1 April

By Niall Glynn, Amy Stewart, Leanna Byrne and Joe Kearney

All times stated are UK

  1. Virus robbing families of traditional funerals

    Nuala McCann

    BBC News NI

    Coronavirus has robbed families in Ireland of traditional funerals for their loved ones.

    funeral
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Across Ireland, the main churches - Catholic, Presbyterian, Church of Ireland and Methodist - have set out rules for their priests, their ministers, their congregations.

    In some places, there is still room for a kind of wake or a funeral, it just has to be much smaller - people must keep their distance.

    Communities are trying to find new ways of expressing their respect.

    Read more

  2. Police enforcing lockdown measures at all hours

    PSNI patrols have been working through the night to make sure people follow government advice and don't make journeys they don't have to.

  3. Are loss of smell and taste key symptoms?

    A loss of smell or taste may be a sign that you have coronavirus, according to UK researchers.

    A team at King's College London looked at responses from more than 400,000 people reporting suspected Covid-19 symptoms to an app.

    coron
    Copyright: Getty Images

    But loss of smell and taste are also signs of other respiratory infections, such as the common cold.

    And experts say fever and cough remain the most important symptoms of the virus to look out for and act upon.

    Read more.

