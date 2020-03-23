Coronavirus in NI: Latest updates

The UK has shut down schools (for most children) and pubs, and has urged people to socially distance. But thousands of people flocked to parks and tourist hotspots over the weekend, drawing criticism online.

At his daily news conference on Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said new, stricter measures may now be introduced.

"I don't think you need to use your imagination very much to see where we might have to go, and we will think about this very, very actively in the next 24 hours," he said.

"We need to think about the kind of measures we've seen elsewhere - other countries that have been forced to bring in restrictions on people's movements altogether."