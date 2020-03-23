Coronavirus in NI: Latest updates

UK thinking 'very actively' about stricter measures
The UK has shut down schools (for most children) and pubs, and has urged people to socially distance. But thousands of people flocked to parks and tourist hotspots over the weekend, drawing criticism online.
At his daily news conference on Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said new, stricter measures may now be introduced.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"I don't think you need to use your imagination very much to see where we might have to go, and we will think about this very, very actively in the next 24 hours," he said.
"We need to think about the kind of measures we've seen elsewhere - other countries that have been forced to bring in restrictions on people's movements altogether."
Where things stand
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Northern Ireland:
128 confirmed cases
Two deaths
2,484 people have been tested
Republic of Ireland:
906 confirmed cases
Four deaths
United Kingdom:
5,683 confirmed cases
281 deaths
78,340 people have been tested
NI health service to access private sector beds
Northern Ireland's health service is to access all hospital beds across the private sector.
In documents seen by BBC News NI the health board proposes to contract the use of the hospital sites for a period of "not less than 3 months".
SPLCopyright: SPL
It's part of health authorities' surge planning for Covid-19.
Meanwhile health care staff are urging the government to test more workers as soon as possible.
In a statement the Department of Health (DoH) said officials are now working with the private sector to identify how the additional resources can be best used.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
UK thinking 'very actively' about stricter measures
The UK has shut down schools (for most children) and pubs, and has urged people to socially distance. But thousands of people flocked to parks and tourist hotspots over the weekend, drawing criticism online.
At his daily news conference on Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said new, stricter measures may now be introduced.
"I don't think you need to use your imagination very much to see where we might have to go, and we will think about this very, very actively in the next 24 hours," he said.
"We need to think about the kind of measures we've seen elsewhere - other countries that have been forced to bring in restrictions on people's movements altogether."
Where things stand
Northern Ireland:
Republic of Ireland:
United Kingdom:
NI health service to access private sector beds
Northern Ireland's health service is to access all hospital beds across the private sector.
In documents seen by BBC News NI the health board proposes to contract the use of the hospital sites for a period of "not less than 3 months".
It's part of health authorities' surge planning for Covid-19.
Meanwhile health care staff are urging the government to test more workers as soon as possible.
In a statement the Department of Health (DoH) said officials are now working with the private sector to identify how the additional resources can be best used.
Read more here.
Good morning
Welcome back to our live coverage of all the latest developments in Northern Ireland on coronavirus. Stay with us throughout the day as we keep you up-to-date.