Coronavirus in NI: Friday's updates

By Judith Cummings, Niall Glynn and Michael McBride
All times stated are UK
10 to 15% of pupils likely to be at school
The education minister says he would estimate that “somewhere probably
in the region of 10 to 15% of the overall school” population would likely turn
up at schools on Monday.
“We’re told that certainly there’s very little difference between having zero and 20% within the schools in terms of a safety point of view," Peter Weir told Good Morning Ulster.
"Do I think on Monday things are going to be potentially messy, are they going to be problematical? Yes they probably are.
"We’ve got to do something, we’ve got to try and make the
best effort we possibly can.
"This will be a moving situation and where we are on Monday, I
suspect as we move ahead in days to come, we’ll see adjustments to that.”
All schools should cater for key workers
Education Minister Peter Weir has said all schools should be catering for key workers' children from Monday.
"This is only for key workers where they cannot find an alternative," he told Good Morning Ulster.
"For a lot of key workers they will have somebody at home, they will have the opportunity to maybe have a family member to look after them."
School principal 'has no clear plan' for Monday
Paul McClean, principal of Cross and Passion College in Ballycastle, says he
does not have a clear plan as to what the school will do on Monday morning in
regards to children of key workers.
"I think the obligation seems to be that schools have to contact pupils and offer a place in the school," he told @BBCgmu.
"But what does that mean to parents who consider themselves somewhere in the grey area round that list of health workers? I’m not quite sure at this point in time."
NI businesses could produce more ventilators
On Thursday, Health Minister Robin Swann told BBC The View that he has reached out to manufacturers across Northern Ireland to help produce more ventilators.
The ventilators will be used to aid those hospitalised with the coronavirus.
"We have reached out in the past week, through Invest NI, to those manufacturers across Northern Ireland who can actually step up, retool and produce ventilators and help us and meet that need," Mr Swann said.
Concerns have been raised that there are not enough ventilators to cope with the number of people that officials believe could become seriously ill because of the virus.
Mr Swann also told the programme that coronavirus testing would be extended to include health care workers who are in self isolation.
Up until now, testing had been reserved for people in hospital.
Welcome to our coverage
Good morning and welcome to our rolling news coverage of how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting people in Northern Ireland.
We'll keep you updated throughout the day on the latest news, as well as reaction and analysis.
Live Reporting
