Coronavirus in NI: Friday's updates

The education minister says he would estimate that “somewhere probably in the region of 10 to 15% of the overall school” population would likely turn up at schools on Monday.

“We’re told that certainly there’s very little difference between having zero and 20% within the schools in terms of a safety point of view," Peter Weir told Good Morning Ulster.

"Do I think on Monday things are going to be potentially messy, are they going to be problematical? Yes they probably are.

"We’ve got to do something, we’ve got to try and make the best effort we possibly can.

"This will be a moving situation and where we are on Monday, I suspect as we move ahead in days to come, we’ll see adjustments to that.”