Coronavirus in NI: Tuesday updates

Supermarket chain Lidl says from today it will introduce dedicated shopping sessions for elderly people from 09:00 GMT to 11:00, including prioritised queuing and additional assistance.

"The retailer asks that the public respect this time period to allow more vulnerable customers to pick up the food and supplies they need," the company said.

JP Scally, managing director for Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: "We're confident in our robust and agile supply chain, and all of our stores are continuing to receive daily deliveries as planned.

"However, we have seen stronger customer numbers in recent days and as members of the public it's our responsibility to look after the more vulnerable in society in these challenging times.

Iceland Ireland has also said it will open all 27 of its stores between 08:00 GMT and 09:00 to customers who are over 65.