Coronavirus in NI: Tuesday updates

Mountain Warehouse is an outdoor retailer selling equipment for hiking, camping, skiing, cycling, running and fitness. There are three stores in Northern Ireland.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Bad news from Mountain Warehouse
BBC News NI economics and business editor John Campbell tweets:
Mountain Warehouse is an outdoor retailer selling equipment for hiking, camping, skiing, cycling, running and fitness. There are three stores in Northern Ireland.
Dedicated shopping sessions for elderly
Supermarket chain Lidl says from today it will introduce dedicated shopping sessions for elderly people from 09:00 GMT to 11:00, including prioritised queuing and additional assistance.
"The retailer asks that the public respect this time period to allow more vulnerable customers to pick up the food and supplies they need," the company said.
JP Scally, managing director for Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: "We're confident in our robust and agile supply chain, and all of our stores are continuing to receive daily deliveries as planned.
"However, we have seen stronger customer numbers in recent days and as members of the public it's our responsibility to look after the more vulnerable in society in these challenging times.
Iceland Ireland has also said it will open all 27 of its stores between 08:00 GMT and 09:00 to customers who are over 65.
St Patrick's Day mass moves online
Happy St Patrick's Day btw.
Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's GMU programme, Archbishop Eamon Martin says he is celebrating a St Patrick’s Day mass online “without a congregation physically present”.
“There’s no doubt people are going through a lot of anxiety these days, people thinking about their loved ones, will they get sick, thinking about people in nursing homes," he said.
“The whole uncertainty surrounding it leaves us really realising our dependence on one another."
Asked about whether schools in Northern Ireland should close, the leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland repeated his view that they should.
"I think we really need a specific date," he added.
Welcome to our coverage
Hello and welcome to our rolling coverage of how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting people in Northern Ireland.
We’ll keep you updated throughout the day on the latest official guidance, as well as reaction and analysis.