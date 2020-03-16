Coronavirus in NI: Latest updates

Dr Chris Hagan, interim medical director at the Belfast Trust who is overseeing the Mater's response to the outbreak, says "what scares us is the potential for the numbers of patients that could come".
"We have been preparing for the worst, but I am confident that we are prepared for that and confident that our staff will rise to that challenge.
"This is unprecedented in my professional career. I don't think anybody has seen anything like this and hopefully never will.
"All of our patients so far have gone home well. We haven't had to ventilate any patients with Covid-19 yet, but I am sure that will come."
'Ventilator worry'
Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
The public are hanging on to every word of public leaders and
they need direction.
In a statement Health Minister Robin Swann has said coronavirus
has rightly been described as the biggest public health challenge in our generation
and he recognises people are looking to him and others for assurance.
He says it’s not a time for point scoring and social distancing strategy
will need to take place over months rather than weeks.
He says closing schools itself will not be effective if we can’t
sustain
it and it might, he says, be counter productive at
this stage.
There have been a lot of questions about ventilators.
They are only used for the most specific of cases. The health service is now looking at the private.
What a doctor said to me yesterday was "No, Northern Ireland does not, at this stage, have enough ventilators'.
The other added problem is we don’t have enough staff to know how to use them properly and that’s another added worry.
Number 10 to give daily briefings
The government is to hold daily televised press conferences to update the public on the fight against coronavirus, Downing Street has said.
From Monday, Boris Johnson or a senior minister will address the media to ensure people are informed about how to protect themselves.
It follows criticism of No 10 for an apparent lack of transparency over its plans to stem the spread of the virus.
A total of 35 people have died in the UK after contracting Covid-19.
Call for ventilators
Irish health service expects surge
The Irish Health Service says it is expecting a surge in the number of people tested this week as GPs can order Covid-19 tests electronically.
The Cabinet sub-committee on the coronavirus will meet later on Monday.
They will discuss additional support facilities for healthcare staff and possible updates to travel and transport advice.
Executive likely to discuss school options
BBC News NI political reporter Jayne McCormack tweets:
Lessons from other countries
'We will help pay staff' says Irish government
John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics and Business Editor
The Irish government is urging troubled firms to pay staff the equivalent of unemployment benefit and claim the money back from the state.
Businesses, particularly in tourism and hospitality, are seeing revenues collapse as a result of the coronavirus crisis.
The main unemployment benefit in Ireland is paid at a rate of €203 per week.
Minister for Employment Affairs Regina Doherty said: "A temporary refund scheme is being established for this purpose."
"This refund will be for €203 per worker per week. This means that workers retain their link with employers and there is no need for them personally to submit a jobseekers claim.”
She said that refunds will "take some time to process" but in the meantime banks have been told to provide overdrafts or short-term loans to cover costs
Cross-border confusion for teachers
One family, two teachers, but only one school is closed while the other across the border remains open.
On 13 March, Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar closed schools in the Republic of Ireland until 29 March.
That same day, the first and deputy first ministers announced schools in Northern Ireland would remain open.
For one Donegal family this meant that mum Amanda McGovern's school in County Donegal was closed, but husband Phillip's school in Londonderry remained open.
Mr McGovern said it is "utter madness" that there is not an all-island approach to school closures.
"I feel that I am putting people in my own community at risk," he said.
'Avoid non-essential travel'
BBCNI economics and business editor John Campbell tweets:
Number 10 to give daily briefings
The government is to hold daily televised press conferences to update the public on the fight against coronavirus, Downing Street has said.
From Monday, Boris Johnson or a senior minister will address the media to ensure people are informed about how to protect themselves.
It follows criticism of No 10 for an apparent lack of transparency over its plans to stem the spread of the virus.
A total of 35 people have died in the UK after contracting Covid-19.
