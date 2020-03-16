Coronavirus in NI: Latest updates

The public are hanging on to every word of public leaders and they need direction.

In a statement Health Minister Robin Swann has said coronavirus has rightly been described as the biggest public health challenge in our generation and he recognises people are looking to him and others for assurance.

He says it’s not a time for point scoring and social distancing strategy will need to take place over months rather than weeks.

He says closing schools itself will not be effective if we can’t sustain it and it might, he says, be counter productive at this stage.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

There have been a lot of questions about ventilators.

They are only used for the most specific of cases. The health service is now looking at the private.

What a doctor said to me yesterday was "No, Northern Ireland does not, at this stage, have enough ventilators'.

The other added problem is we don’t have enough staff to know how to use them properly and that’s another added worry.