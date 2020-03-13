Coronavirus in NI: Friday's updates

Some GP practices across Northern Ireland\nare asking patients not to attend surgeries in person. All patients at those practices are being asked to telephone instead of coming to the practice without an appointment. In a statement, the Health and Social Care Board said the move was "to protect other vulnerable patients, and minimise potential spread of the virus".
GP practices move to telephone services
Some GP practices across Northern Ireland are asking patients not to attend surgeries in person.
All patients at those practices are being asked to telephone instead of coming to the practice without an appointment.
In a statement, the Health and Social Care Board said the move was "to protect other vulnerable patients, and minimise potential spread of the virus".
Irish FA suspends all football in NI
The Irish FA has followed its counterparts in the UK and Ireland by calling off all matches in Northern Ireland until 4 April.
The IFA said: "This means no affiliated football will be played in Northern Ireland until that time."
"The decision has been made with public health but, equally, the health and safety of players, match officials, staff and volunteers front of mind.
"We expect games to restart on Saturday 4 April 2020. The matter will be kept under constant review."
Tourists urged to curb movements on return to Ireland
The Irish government has issued more advice to people coming back from areas with significant coronavirus outbreaks.
Health Minister Simon Harris said people coming back from Spain and Italy are being asked to restrict their movements for the next two weeks.
Schools must close immediately, says O'Neill
Northern Ireland deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has called for the immediate closure of schools.
This contradicted a statement by Ms O'Neill on Thursday when she joined First Minister Arlene Foster to say Northern Ireland's schools and colleges will not close at this stage.
Schools and colleges in the Republic of Ireland have closed.
Political editor Mark Devenport said Ms O'Neill's change in position was an "obvious and incredible u-turn".
Ulster Bank staff told to work from home
Ulster Bank staff have been asked to begin working from home on Monday, when it is practical to do so.
The bank says the aim is to 'greatly reduce' the number of people in office locations to limit the potential spread of Covid-19.
The wider RBS group, which owns Ulster Bank, is also instituting the policy.
The move does not affect the bank's branch network.
Ulster Bank has more than 5,000 staff across the island of Ireland.
