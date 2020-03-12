Coronavirus
Coronavirus: Leo Varadkar to speak in Washington

All times stated are UK

  1. Varadkar in Washington to meet President Trump

    Leo Varadkar
    Copyright: PA Media

    Leo Varadkar is in Washington DC to meet President Trump in the run up to St Patrick's Day.

    However, the White House cancelled its annual St Patrick's Day reception and the St Patrick's Day parade in New York is postponed amid global concerns over coronavirus.

    Read more here.

  2. Coronavirus in Republic of Ireland

    The first death linked to coronavirus was recorded in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.

    An elderly woman died in a Dublin hospital, where she was being treated for Covid-19.

    Read more here.

  3. Taoiseach to make statement from Washington DC

    Leo Varadkar in Washington DC
    Copyright: PA Media

    Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is to make a statement on Covid-19 from Washington DC at 11:00 GMT.

