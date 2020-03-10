An emergency department nurse during a demonstration of the coronavirus pod and covid-19 virus testing procedures set-up at Antrim Area Hospital in Northern Ireland.
Live

Coronavirus in NI: Offices shut and events called off

Live Reporting

By Chris Andrews and Caroline McClatchey

All times stated are UK

  1. NI play-off tickets postponed

    Ticket sales for Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off match against Bosnia and Herzegovina on 26 March have been "postponed for several days".

    Tickets for the match in Zenica were to go on sale on Wednesday.

    In a statement, the Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina said the decision was made "in order to prevent the spread of the virus corona".

    NI v Bosnia
    "A new ticket sale date will be announced later," the statement added.

  2. Funeral guidance 'not meant to alarm'

    The Irish Association of Funeral Directors says it did not want "to alarm the public" or "be insensitive" after it issued advice that any person who dies of coronavirus should be immediately cremated or buried without a funeral service.

    Funeral
    On Tuesday, the association said: "We will continue to monitor advice from the government and although the health and safety of our members is paramount, we would assure the public that should any of our members be required to arrange a funeral, under these unprecedented circumstances, they will do so with the utmost respect and professionalism for the deceased and their bereaved family."

  4. Sinn Féin statement on US trip

    Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O’Neill has suspended travel plans to Washington DC tomorrow.

    She was due to travel with Arlene Foster as Joint Heads of Government to the White House St Patrick’s reception and other events from Wednesday until Friday.Michelle O'Neill said: “We remain in containment stage, however as leaders of the executive we have decided to suspend our travel to the United States this week since our full attention is on civil contingency planning around the Coronavirus outbreak and protecting public health.

    “We are fully engaged in the Cobra meetings alongside England, Scotland and Wales in assessing the response to the outbreak on advice from our chief medical officer.“There is all-Ireland co-ordination between health and medical professionals on a daily basis also."

  6. How to protect yourself

    The BBC has put together an illustrated guide on how to protect yourself from coronavirus and what do to if you feel unwell.

    Illustrated guide on how to protect yourself from coronavirus
    The main advice from the public health experts is as follows:

    • Wash hands with soap and hot water for 20 seconds
    • Use a tissue for coughs and sneezes
    • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with untouched hands
    • Avoid close contact with people who are unwell

  7. No drop off in ferry demand

    Richard Morgan

    BBC News NI business reporter

    Stena Line’s chief commercial officer Paul Grant tells Good Morning Ulster it is keeping customers advised when it comes to coronavirus.

    “At the minute we haven’t seen any drop off in demand," he says.

    Stena Line ferry terminal
    “We are taking every possible precaution and making sure our staff are fully trained and looking out for the right symptoms.”

    In the wake of Flybe’s collapse, he said Stena Line had seen an increase in demand for services to Glasgow and Liverpool.

  8. Lloyds statement on Halifax call centre closure

    Quote Message: “The Belfast Gasworks building [is being] has been temporarily closed to allow for the appropriate areas of the site to be cleaned, after a colleague based there was diagnosed with Covid-19. Our priority is the wellbeing of the individual, as well as the colleagues and visitors to the building. We’re closely monitoring the developing situation and continue to follow official guidelines.”

  9. Sports teams hit

    Five football amateur football clubs have now been affected, after a player with Portadown-based club Hanover FC tested positive over the weekend.

    The other clubs are Tandragee Rovers, Moneyslane, Coagh United and Crewe United.

    Footballer
    Training and fixtures have been cancelled.

    West Belfast GAA club St Gall's has closed its clubhouse after a member was diagnosed.

  10. Council to decide on Derry parade

    Derry City and Strabane District Council is to hold an emergency meeting at midday to decide if the St Patrick's Day parade in Londonderry will go ahead this year.

    Sinn Féin councillor Sandra Duffy told the BBC the council needed to consider its “responsibility in terms of public health”.

    “If we are going to bring thousands of people on to the streets we need to know it is safe to do so,” she said.

    St Patrick's Day parade
  11. Parade cancellation 'the correct decision'

    Susan Kirby, chief executive of Dublin's St Patrick's Day festival, says it is "enormously disappointing" that next week's parade had to be cancelled, but she believes it is "in the interest of public safety".

    Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, she said a number of smaller events would still go ahead.

    St Patrick's Day parade
    She added that a decision "hasn't been made at this time" about holding the parade at a later date.

  12. Latest developments:

    Halifax call centre in Belfast
    Here's were we stand on Tuesday:

    • The number of positive cases in NI stands at 12
    • More than 220 tests have been carried out
    • A Halifax call centre in Belfast is temporarily closed
    • St Patrick's Day parades in Belfast and across the Republic of Ireland are cancelled
    • Newtownhamilton High School and primary school are closed after a student tested positive

  13. Welcome to our coverage

    Hello and welcome to our rolling coverage of how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting people in Northern Ireland.

    We'll be focusing on the latest developments here, as well as providing updates from the rest of the UK and across the Republic of Ireland.

