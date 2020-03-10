Coronavirus in NI: Offices shut and events called off

Ticket sales for Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off match against Bosnia and Herzegovina on 26 March have been "postponed for several days".
Tickets for the match in Zenica were to go on sale on Wednesday.
In a statement, the Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina said the decision was made "in order to prevent the spread of the virus corona".
"A new ticket sale date will be announced later," the statement added.
Funeral guidance 'not meant to alarm'
The Irish Association of Funeral Directors says it did not want "to alarm the public" or "be insensitive" after it issued advice that any person who dies of coronavirus should be immediately cremated or buried without a funeral service.
On Tuesday, the association said: "We will continue to monitor advice from the government and although the health and safety of our members is paramount, we would assure the public that should any of our members be required to arrange a funeral, under these unprecedented circumstances, they will do so with the utmost respect and professionalism for the deceased and their bereaved family."
Sinn Féin vice-president
Michelle O’Neill has suspended travel plans to Washington DC tomorrow.
She was due to travel with
Arlene Foster as Joint Heads of Government to the White House St Patrick’s
reception and other events from Wednesday until Friday.Michelle O'Neill said: “We remain in containment
stage, however as leaders of the executive we have decided to suspend our
travel to the United States this week since our full attention is on civil
contingency planning around the Coronavirus outbreak and protecting public
health.
“We are fully engaged in the Cobra meetings alongside England, Scotland and Wales in assessing
the response to the outbreak on advice from our chief medical officer.“There is all-Ireland co-ordination between health and medical
professionals on a daily basis also."
The main advice from the public health experts is as follows:
Wash hands with soap and hot water for 20 seconds
Use a tissue for coughs and sneezes
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with untouched hands
Avoid close contact with people who are unwell
No drop off in ferry demand
Richard Morgan
BBC News NI business reporter
Stena Line’s chief commercial officer Paul Grant tells Good
Morning Ulster it is keeping customers advised when it comes to coronavirus.
“At the minute we haven’t seen any drop off in demand," he says.
“We are taking every possible precaution and making sure our staff are fully trained and looking out for the right symptoms.”
In the wake of Flybe’s collapse, he said Stena Line had seen an increase in demand for services to Glasgow and Liverpool.
Lloyds statement on Halifax call centre closure
Quote Message: "The Belfast Gasworks building [is being] has been temporarily closed to allow for the appropriate areas of the site to be cleaned, after a colleague based there was diagnosed with Covid-19. Our priority is the wellbeing of the individual, as well as the colleagues and visitors to the building. We're closely monitoring the developing situation and continue to follow official guidelines."
“The Belfast Gasworks building [is being] has been temporarily closed to allow for the appropriate areas of the site to be cleaned, after a colleague based there was diagnosed with Covid-19. Our priority is the wellbeing of the individual, as well as the colleagues and visitors to the building. We’re closely monitoring the developing situation and continue to follow official guidelines.”
Sports teams hit
Five football amateur football clubs have now been affected, after a player with Portadown-based club Hanover FC tested positive over the weekend.
The other clubs are Tandragee Rovers, Moneyslane, Coagh United and Crewe United.
Derry City and Strabane District Council is to hold an emergency meeting at midday to decide if the St Patrick's Day parade in Londonderry will go ahead this year.
Sinn Féin councillor
Sandra Duffy told the BBC the council needed to consider its “responsibility in terms
of public health”.
“If we are going to bring
thousands of people on to the streets we need to know it is safe to do so,” she
said.
Parade cancellation 'the correct decision'
Susan Kirby, chief executive of Dublin's St Patrick's Day festival, says it is "enormously disappointing" that next week's parade had to be cancelled, but she believes it is "in the interest of public safety".
Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, she said a number of smaller events would still go ahead.
She added that a decision "hasn't been made at this time" about holding the parade at a later date.
'Priority is emergency meetings'
First Minister Arlene Foster tweets:
St Patrick's Day trip to US called off
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill tweets:
Training and fixtures have been cancelled.
West Belfast GAA club St Gall's has closed its clubhouse after a member was diagnosed.
