Coronavirus in NI: Offices shut and events called off

Ticket sales for Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off match against Bosnia and Herzegovina on 26 March have been "postponed for several days".

Tickets for the match in Zenica were to go on sale on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina said the decision was made "in order to prevent the spread of the virus corona".

Pacemaker Copyright: Pacemaker

"A new ticket sale date will be announced later," the statement added.