Dublin City University has paid tribute to Mr Mallon, describing him as "a courageous champion for peace & social justice in Northern Ireland". "His tireless work was pivotal in securing an end to the violence of the Troubles and in establishing a lasting settlement on the island of Ireland," the university said.
By Chris Andrews, Niall Glynn and Fiona Murray
GAA team to form guard of honour
University pays tribute to Mallon
Celebrating a life
The funeral is taking place at St James' Church, Mullaghbrack, in County Armagh, where Mr Mallon was baptised.
The chief celebrant of the Mass is Archbishop Eamon Martin, the leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland. Click here for Seamus Mallon's life in pictures.
Mourners arrive early
Mourners began arriving at the church at about 10:00 ahead of the midday funeral.
Police have said they expect traffic disruption around Mullaghbrack and Mr Mallon's home village of Markethill.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the funeral of Seamus Mallon, a key figure in Northern Ireland's peace process.
Mr Mallon, a former deputy first minister and deputy leader of the SDLP, died on Friday aged 83. Read his obituary here.