Seamus Mallon
Latest: Seamus Mallon funeral

Live Reporting

By Chris Andrews, Niall Glynn and Fiona Murray

All times stated are UK

  2. University pays tribute to Mallon

    Dublin City University has paid tribute to Mr Mallon, describing him as "a courageous champion for peace & social justice in Northern Ireland".

    Mallon Trimble
    Dublin City University

    "His tireless work was pivotal in securing an end to the violence of the Troubles and in establishing a lasting settlement on the island of Ireland," the university said.

  3. Celebrating a life

    The funeral is taking place at St James' Church, Mullaghbrack, in County Armagh, where Mr Mallon was baptised.

    Order of service
    BBC
    white line
    BBC

    The chief celebrant of the Mass is Archbishop Eamon Martin, the leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland. Click here for Seamus Mallon's life in pictures.

  4. Mourners arrive early

    Mourners began arriving at the church at about 10:00 ahead of the midday funeral.

    church
    bbc

    Police have said they expect traffic disruption around Mullaghbrack and Mr Mallon's home village of Markethill.

  5. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to our coverage of the funeral of Seamus Mallon, a key figure in Northern Ireland's peace process.

    Seamus Mallon Stormont
    pacemaker

    Mr Mallon, a former deputy first minister and deputy leader of the SDLP, died on Friday aged 83. Read his obituary here.

