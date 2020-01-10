Thousands of healthcare workers across Northern Ireland are going ahead with strike action on Friday, despite the draft deal.

Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith said if political parties accepted the deal, it would immediately end the industrial action.

Nurses are beginning a further day of strike action across Northern Ireland

But the Royal College of Nursing said the strike would proceed as planned.

It added: "At this stage, the executive has not been reformed and the industrial dispute remains unresolved."

