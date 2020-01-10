Thousands of healthcare workers across Northern Ireland are going ahead with strike action on Friday, despite the draft deal. Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith said if political parties accepted the deal, it would immediately end the industrial action. But the Royal College of Nursing said the strike would proceed as planned. It added: "At this stage, the executive has not been reformed and the industrial dispute remains unresolved." Read more here.
Want to read the full text of the draft agreement?
The deal is entitled "New Decade, New Approach".
The government says it "will transform public services and restore public confidence in devolved government."
Agreement would see the full restoration of the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement including the executive, the assembly and the North/South Ministerial Council.
A look at one of this morning's front pages - the News Letter says Arlene Foster "backs deal with new Irish language law".
It quotes the DUP leader saying that while the deal is not perfect it represented "compromise outcomes".
Political editor Sam McBride adds that the deal "will involve a significant shift in how assembly business is conducted".
Sinn Féin president Mary-Lou McDonald said the party would "assess" the text.
Ms McDonald said Sinn Féin would give the text "careful consideration".
"We are studying the text and will give it careful consideration.
"The Sinn Féin Ard Chomhairle will meet tomorrow [Friday] to fully assess it."
On Tuesday the Orange Order reiterated its opposition to a standalone Irish language act.
Questioned on this, Mrs Foster said the parts of the deal relating to language and culture were "an entirely different construct to what was suggested before".
She added: "In that construct, yes there is Irish language legislation, I am not going to deny that, but there is always a balance there.
"The balance is recognising that there are people in Northern Ireland who are British citizens, who want to recognise our culture and heritage as well".
Speaking to the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme just now, DUP leader Arlene Foster said the deal was a "fair and balanced basis to move forward".
She said: "We had a very full and open discussion yesterday with our party's elected representatives and our party officers and we came to the decision that this is a fair and balanced deal.
"There was a clear recognition of that with the group of people who met."
Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI
It wasn't your average Thursday evening, and it became a night in the negotiations that brought more drama than many had been anticipating.
The press had been tipped off shortly before the official announcement that the draft text was coming.
Even still, it was hard not to be taken back by the pace with which events then moved.
The two leaders stood against the backdrop of assembly buildings - a location specifically chosen - to make the point that the time for talking, all three years of it, is over.
The DUP says the text of a deal published by the two governments is not "perfect", but "there is a basis upon which the assembly and executive can re-established".
The text was published on Thursday night.
Arlene Foster said: "There are elements within it which we recognise are the product of long negotiations and represent compromise outcomes."
On Thursday night NI Secretary Julian Smith said he would write to the speaker of the assembly asking him to call a session of the legislature.
But, in a statement, Speaker Robin Newton said he would not call a sitting until he was satisfied that the political parties had informed him they had reached an agreement.
"The speed and timing of any sitting therefore depends entirely on when the speaker hears positively from the parties" the statement added.
