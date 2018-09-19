Storm damage

Storm Ali - live updates

Summary

  1. Amber weather warning issued for Northern Ireland.
  2. Northern Ireland Electricity says several thousand homes are currently without power.
  3. In County Galway, a woman has died after a caravan blew off a cliff.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Thousands without power across the island

In Northern Ireland, 32,000 are without power while the number is 55,000 in the Republic as Storm Ali continues to batter the electricity network.

Foyle Bridge closed in Derry

M1 reopens after fallen power lines

There have been long tailbacks on the M1 after an electricity line came down over the motorway.

M1 tailbacks during Storm Ali
BBC

Northern Ireland Electricity said crews made their way to the fault on foot because of traffic congestion. They said storm damage is the suspected cause of the electricity line coming down.

Woman dies after caravan blown over a cliff

A woman in her 50s has died after a caravan was blown over a cliff in Clifden, County Galway.

Garda officer
Getty Images

RTÉ reports that the caravan landed on the coastline and not the sea.

Bus ticket issues in Enniskillen

Trees coming down in high winds

BBC News NI's Julian Fowler sends us these pictures of these parked cars underneath trees near Enniskillen Castle.

Trees down in County Fermanagh
BBC
Trees down in Enniskillen
BBC

Traffic chaos due to high winds

A number of roads have been closed after high winds brought by Storm Ali.

Long tailbacks on the M1
BBC

The image above shows long tailbacks on the M1 motorway You can see the latest road closures on the Trafficwatch NI website.

Thousands of homes without power

Several thousand homes are without power as Storm Ali intensifies.

Power outages in Northern Ireland due to Storm Ali
Northern Ireland Electricity

You can see the latest information on Northern Ireland Electricity's website.

Storm Ali updates

Welcome to our live page tracking all the latest incidents as Storm Ali brings high winds to Northern Ireland.

Tree down in Northern Ireland because of Storm Ali
Fermanagh Trust

Stay with us throughout the day for the latest on traffic disruption, power outages and more as Storm Ali continues to surge.

