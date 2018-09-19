Storm Ali - live updates

In Northern Ireland, 32,000 are without power while the number is 55,000 in the Republic as Storm Ali continues to batter the electricity network.
Thousands without power across the island
Foyle Bridge closed in Derry
M1 reopens after fallen power lines
There have been long tailbacks on the M1 after an electricity line came down over the motorway.
Northern Ireland Electricity said crews made their way to the fault on foot because of traffic congestion. They said storm damage is the suspected cause of the electricity line coming down.
Woman dies after caravan blown over a cliff
A woman in her 50s has died after a caravan was blown over a cliff in Clifden, County Galway.
RTÉ reports that the caravan landed on the coastline and not the sea.
Bus ticket issues in Enniskillen
Trees coming down in high winds
BBC News NI's Julian Fowler sends us these pictures of these parked cars underneath trees near Enniskillen Castle.
Traffic chaos due to high winds
A number of roads have been closed after high winds brought by Storm Ali.
The image above shows long tailbacks on the M1 motorway You can see the latest road closures on the Trafficwatch NI website.
Thousands of homes without power
Several thousand homes are without power as Storm Ali intensifies.
You can see the latest information on Northern Ireland Electricity's website.
