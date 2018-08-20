Pope Francis

Pope Francis' visit to Ireland

Summary

  1. Pope Francis is on a two-day visit to Ireland
  2. He is due to touch down at Dublin Airport at about 10:30 BST on Saturday
  3. The pontiff will be greeted by the Irish president, then head to Dublin Castle
  4. He due to address the World Meeting of Families in Croke Park, Dublin, later
  5. His visit will also include a private meeting with homeless families
  6. On Sunday, he will say prayers in front of Knock Shrine in County Mayo
  7. Pope Francis will say Mass in front of thousands at Phoenix Park in Dublin