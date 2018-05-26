Pro-choice campaigners

Irish abortion referendum results

Summary

  1. Ireland has voted to relax restrictions on abortion
  2. The result was a landslide for the Yes campaign
  3. Irish PM hails his country's "quiet revolution"
  4. No campaigners say they will continue to fight against abortion
  5. The government says it plans to enact new laws before the end of the year

Live Reporting

By Amy Stewart, Paul Doran and Ali Gordon

All times stated are UK

Thank you for joining us.

crowds celebrate
Getty Images

That concludes our live coverage of the Irish abortion referendum results.

A day when the Republic of Ireland voted in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment.

Thank-you for joining us.

Final results

Votes being counted
Getty Images

Just in case you haven't had enough - here are the results constituency by constituency....

Limerick County: Yes 24,448 (58.1%), no 17,644 (41.9%)

Limerick City: Yes 32,169 (66.9%), no 15,941 (33.1%)

Louth: Yes 46,429 (66.6%), no 23,333 (33.4%)

Tipperary: Yes 42,731 (59.1%), no 29,516 (40.9%)

Kildare South: Yes 27,307 (70.7%), no 11,339 (29.3%)

Kildare North: Yes 40,058 (73.6%), no 14,399 (26.4%)

Clare: Yes 34,328 (64.3%), no 19,079 (35.7%)

Wexford:Yes 49,935 (68.4%), no 23,069 (31.6%)

Laois: Yes 24,232 (61.4%), no 15,264 (38.6%)

Waterford: Yes 37,016 (69.4%), no 16,296 (30.6%)

Carlow/Kilkenny: Yes 44,211 (63.5%), no 25,418 (36.5%)

Wicklow: Yes54,629 (74.3%), no 18,931 (25.7%)

Cork North-Central: Yes 33,639 (64.02%), no 18,908 (35.98%)

Cork East: Yes 34,941 (64.1%), no 19,550 (35.9%)

Cork South-West: Yes 26,147 (64.5%), no 14,387 (35.5%)

Cork South Central: Yes 40,071 (68.84%), no 18,138 (31.16%)

Cork North-West: Yes 27,194 (60.1%), no 18,054 (39.9%)

Dublin Central: Yes 18,863 (76.51%), no 5,790 (23.49%)

Dublin Bay South: Yes 33,919 (78.5%), no 9,298 (21.5%)

Dublin North-West: Yes 28,477 (73.1%), no 10,489 (26.9%)

Dublin Rathdown: Yes 34,529 (76.1%), no 10,845 (23.9%)

Dublin South-West: Yes 54,642 (74.9%), no 18,301

Dublin Fingal: Yes 51,840 (77%), no 15,523 (23%)

Dublin West: Yes 33,595 (74%), no 11,794 (36%)

Dublin South-Central: Yes 34,201 (74.8%), no 11,530

Dublin Bay North:Yes 57,754 (74.7%), no 19,573 (25.3%)

Dublin Mid-West: Yes 35,192 (73.27%), no 12,838 (26.73%)

Galway East: Yes 26,525 (60.18%), no 17,546 (39.81%)

Galway West: Yes 42,422 (65.9%), no 21,906 (34.1%)

Offaly: Yes 24,781 (58.1%), no 17,908 (41.9%)

Meath East: Yes 30,686 (69.2%), no 13,652 (30.8%)

Meath West: Yes 26,343 (63.95%), no 14,850 (36.05%)

Roscommon-Galway: Yes 23,677 (57.2%), no 17,709 (42.79%)

Donegal: Yes 32,559 (48.1%), no 35,091 (51.9%)

Sligo-Leitrim: Yes 34,685 (59.4%), no 23,730 (40.6%)

Kerry: Yes 40,285 (58.3%), no 28,851 (41.7%)

Mayo: Yes 32,287 (57.1%), no 24,287 (42.9%)

Cavan-Monaghan: Yes 32,115 (55.5%), no 25,789 (44.5%)

Longford-Westmeath: Yes 30,876 (58.3%), no 22,113 (41.7%)

Dún Laoghaire: Yes 50,243 (77.1%), no 14,953 (22.9%)

"No more" says Varadkar after result

Leo Varadkar in the aftermath of the result: "For me this is also a day when we say 'no more'.

Leo Varadkar
BBC

"No more to doctors telling their patients that there is nothing can be done for them in their own country.

"No more lonely journeys across the Irish Sea.

"No more stigma as the veil of secrecy is lifted and no more isolation as the burden of shame is gone."

The scene at Dublin Castle

The crowds in the courtyard of Dublin Castle reacting to the official declaration of the referendum result.

Dublin Castle
BBC

The result

Referendum result
BBC

The new "rebel county" - Donegal votes no

The Donegal numbers:

No - 51.9%

Yes - 48.1%

View more on twitter

'Now all eyes will focus on NI' - Naomi Long

'Now all eyes will focus on NI' - Alliance leader Naomi Long

Ireland votes decisively to relax its abortion laws

For 1,429,981

Against 723,632

Majority 706,349

The percentage result was Yes 66.4%, No 33.6%

Barry Ryan
BBC

Referendum Result

Returning Officer Barry Ryan delivers the results in Irish and English from Dublin castle..

Things are winding down in Donegal, but still no announcement

View more on twitter

Inching closer to a final result

View more on twitter

'Northern Ireland should not be bullied' - Ian Paisley

View more on twitter

The yes-mobile

View more on twitter

Results from Cork East and Donegal expected to be announced in Dublin

View more on twitter

Almost over - three to go

Three constituencies yet to declare: Cork East, Donegal and Leitrim-Sligo but the maths are clear: the Yes side has won this referendum by a substantial majority.

Turnout at this stage: 64.5%

Ballot paper
BBC

Last ones standing (sitting) in Donegal...

View more on twitter

'The north is next'

View more on twitter

'I've lived here for 18 years and never voted before'

View more on twitter

"We fight on" says No campaigner

View more on twitter

'Dignity removed' - Both Lives Matter

Dawn McAvoy from the anti-abortion group Both Lives Matter said: "We mourn that a vital protection and declaration of dignity for both women and their unborn children has been removed from the Irish constitution.

dawn mcavoy
BBC

"The idea that women have won today because they might have the choice to end their unborn child's life is too small and sad a vision. Already eyes are turning to Northern Ireland.

"Democracy and devolution must be respected and the people of Northern Ireland must not have legislation imposed upon them, from either Westminster or Dublin."

