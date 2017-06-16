BBC News NI Live

The case of a loyalist supergrass accused of five murders, five attempted murders and 25 conspiracy-to-murder charges has been adjourned.

A defence lawyer for 44-year-old Gary Haggarty, whose address was given as care of the PSNI, told the court they needed more time to consider the case.

Mr Haggarty is facing an unprecedented 202 charges, relating to paramilitary activity over a 16 year period in the 1990s and 2000s.