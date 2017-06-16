Derry frost

BBC News NI Live

Summary

  1. Updates for Friday 9 December 2016
  2. Picture: Frosty trees in Londonderry (by Elaine Bredin)

Good night

That's all from us for today on BBC News NI Live. Have a great weekend and we'll see you back here on Monday at 07:00.

Sandy Row becoming 'car park'

Currie out to end miserable Reds record

Niall Currie starts his managerial reign at Portadown aiming to end a nightmare run against Cliftonville.

Portadown and Cliftonville
Press Eye

Portadown, who are 13 points adrift at the bottom, have lost their last 11 games against the Reds without registering a single goal.

Loyalist 'supergrass' trial adjourned

The case of a loyalist supergrass accused of five murders, five attempted murders and 25 conspiracy-to-murder charges has been adjourned. 

Gary Haggarty
Sunday World

A defence lawyer for 44-year-old Gary Haggarty, whose address was given as care of the PSNI, told the court they needed more time to consider the case. 

Mr Haggarty is facing an unprecedented 202 charges, relating to paramilitary activity over a 16 year period in the 1990s and 2000s.

BBC NI secures five-year deal for coverage of gaelic games

BBC Northern Ireland has announced a new agreement with the GAA for continued coverage of gaelic games over the next five years.

Gaelic players
Inpho

Ulster Football Championship games, including the provincial decider, will continue to be shown live on BBC NI.  

Radio Ulster want to see your twinkly trees

Murdered man 'thought killers were his friends'

Speaking outside Laganside Court following today's sentencing, Jim Creaney, the father of murdered Owen Creaney said: "The loss of such a wonderful son has left us heartbroken."

OwenCreaney
Pacemaker

"Owen wouldn't hurt anyone. Owen was a kind soul and didn't deserve what happened to him, he thought he was with his friends but those people turned out to be his killers."

Crash on Upper Newtownards Road

Crash moved to hard shoulder

Support for Ashers

Sprouts making their way to our tummies

Fire at outbuilding has spread to Belfast house

Four fire engines and one aerial platform appliance are currently dealing with a fire at an outbuilding which has spread to a house on the Upper Braniel Road in Belfast.

Fire engine
BBC

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Spokesperson said: "We received a call today at 2.50pm. The road has been closed.

Belfast Telegraph: This story beggers belief

Delays expected - Dundonald and Bangor

Part of the Upper Braniel Road closed because of fire

B170 Craigntlet Rd closed due to crash

A personalised forecast for Bangor park runners

Pair sentenced for wheelie-bin murder

A man and a woman found guilty of murdering a disabled Lurgan man and putting his body in a wheelie bin have both been given life sentences.

Stephen Hughes and Shaunean Boyle
From social media

Stephen Hughes, 29, and Shaunean Boyle, 25, assualted Owen Creaney after a night out. He died of his injuries two days later.

Jonathan Rea goes back to school

Watch: The £6m ferry not fit for purpose

Car unable to drive off new £6m Strangford Lough ferry

Our Conor meets some cattle

Giant Christmas card unveiled in support of gay marriage

Listen: 'It was a really big surprise to us' says Charter NI Chief

It's the most wonderful time of the year

Traffic to be worse than normal in East Belfast this Saturday

Is this the tipping point?

Troubles killings: Police deny soldier 'witch hunt'

The PSNI has rebutted claims retired British soldiers are victims of a by police investigating Troubles killings.

Military's operations in Northern Ireland
Pacemaker

A number of reports in recent days have claimed a new investigation has been launched into 302 killings by soldiers.

The PSNI has told the BBC there is no new investigation.

Most of us escaping the rain this afternoon

Playing our part

Something to write home about...

Listen: Caller wants to see 'real integrity' in NI politics

NSPCC football abuse hotline sees 'staggering' surge in calls

An NSPCC spokesperson said: "These shocking numbers now identified by police reveal the deeply disturbing extent of abuse that has been going on within football."

Footballer
Thinkstock

"Our football hotline, launched with the support of the FA, saw a staggering surge in calls in its first week and anyone who wants to contact us can continue to do so in confidence, with the knowledge they will be listened to and supported."

Kardashian or Kelly?

Kim Kardashian and Grace Kelly
Getty Images
'Physically handicapped' sign angers campaigners

A disability campaigner has called on a Northern Ireland health trust to remove a sign which refers to disabled people as "physically handicapped".

TOILET SIGN
BBC

The Western Trust said: "We are grateful that this has been brought to our attention and will take action to rectify immediately."  

Thieves target Christmas carol service

Parents attending a primary school Christmas carol service at Mullabrack Church, near Markethill, County Armagh, on Thursday night became the victims of thefts from their cars, parked outside.

Carol singers generic pic
BBC

Five cars were broken into while their owners were inside the church enjoying the festive service.  

Charter NI: People linked to organisation 'connected to UDA'

A senior PSNI officer has said that people linked to Charter NI are connected to the UDA.

Charter ni
BBC

Charter NI said it was now seeking an urgent meeting with police and it "would take whatever action we deem necessary as a result of the information provided at that meeting".

'Elf and safety gone mad?

Perfecting their sound ahead of today's performance

Funeral of crash victim

