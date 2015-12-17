DEFAULT BBC NI Broadcasting House

Summary

  1. Updates for Thursday 17 December 2015
  2. 'Ex-IRA chief' guilty of tax evasion
  3. Health spending to rise 1% in budget
  4. Bloody Sunday soldiers win legal bid

Live Reporting

By Fiona Murray and Ciaran McCauley

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Goodnight

Ciaran McCauley

BBC News NI

That's all from us at BBC News NI Live, we'll be back with all the latest throughout tomorrow from 07:00.

You can keep up with all the latest, including the expected election of Arlene Foster as the new DUP leader, online and on BBC Radio Ulster. Have a great evening!

Wet Friday but drier weather expected over the weekend

Rain tomorrow, but the last weekend before Christmas will be reasonably dry - good news for anyone out for Christmas parties. 

Martin McGuinness says budget is 'good news for north west'

The Deputy First Minister says the budget is positive news on two long-planned road projects...

Posthumous award for road racing's 'flying doctor'

Dr John Hinds, who died in July, will be remembered at this Sunday's Sports Personality of the Year awards.

Report rejects 'bullying' claims by Casement safety expert

A report has rejected safety expert Paul Scott's claims that he was bullied by culture department officials over his views on Casement Park.

Paul Scott
BBC

Mr Scott had said that emergency exiting plans for the redeveloped stadium were inadequate - DCAL officials denied allegations that he'd been bullied.

SDLP: Budget 'full of undeliverable pledges'

Alliance Party ministers were not the only ones who voted against the budget...

Talks over two care homes marked for closure

Health care firm Four Seasons says it's in discussions over selling two care homes marked for closure.

Four Seasons
BBC

The company says Hamilton Court in Armagh and Sanville Nursing Home in County Tyrone - it also says it has paused a consultation process on the closure of the two homes. Four Seasons announced last month it was closing seven homes here

Ulster vs Dragons rearranged for 5 February

BBC Sport NI

Ulster's postponed Pro12 game against Newport Gwent Dragons has been rearranged for Friday, 5 February - it was cancelled because of the rearranged European Champions Cup match between Ulster and Oyannax. 

Ulster vs Dragons
Huw Evans Picture Agency

Warrenpoint striker signs with Cliftonville

Warrenpoint Town striker Daniel Hughes has signed a deal with Cliftonville and will move to the club in January.

Daniel Hughes
Press Eye

Hughes has been one of the most highly-rated players in the Irish League for a couple of seasons.  

Evening Extra: Live from DUP leadership election

Alliance voted against new executive budget

David Ford says that the Alliance Party's ministers voted against the executive's budget because "there was no justification for rushing the budget within hours". 

David Ford
BBC

 "People give more consideration to their family's Christmas budget than the executive gave to Northern Ireland's budget for next year," he says.

Stage awaits new DUP leader

Politics correspondent Gareth Gordon is tweeting from where the DUP will elect their new leader tonight.

Arlene Foster - in her own words

Arlene Foster is expected to be announced as the new leader of the DUP later this evening so we've taken a look back at some of her most memorable moments.

Arlene Foster
BBC

Coming up on Evening Extra

Power back on in Derry's Waterside

NIE says electricity has been restored to 250 homes after a power cut in Derry.

Who are the new paramilitary disbandment panel?

The people heading up the new paramilitary disbandment panel have been announced - Lord Alderdice is the former leader of the Alliance Party; Professor Monica McWilliams is the professor of women's studies at the Transitional Justice Institute at Ulster University; and Mr John McBurney is a solicitor who has been engaged in general practice in Northern Ireland since 1979.

Council to debate fossil fuels motions

Belfast City Council is to consider two motions aimed at reducing the impact of fossil fuels - Green Party councillor Ross Brown is calling for the council to divest from fossil fuels and develop an action plan to become fossil fuel free by 2015.

Ross Brown
BBC

"Belfast City Council should take the lead in Northern Ireland in transitioning away from reliance on fossil fuels," he says.

Power cut in Londonderry leaves 250 without electricity

A power cut in the Waterside area of Derry has left 250 homes without electricity.

Electricity
PA

Northern Ireland Electricity says crews are at the scene. It's unsure at this stage how long it will take to restore power.

European Parliament calls for Egypt to release Ibrahim Halawa

The European Parliament has voted in favour of a resolution calling on the Egyptian government to immediately release Irish prisoner Ibrahim Halawa.

Ibrahim Halawa
BBC

More than 560 MEPs voted in favour of the resolution - the motion raised by Irish politicians.

Jim Allister on Talkback today

