This is the scene outside York Minster, which is now bathed in April sunshine ahead of King Charles' visit for today's Maundy Thursday service. If you were wanting to come down and grab a prime spot to see the King and Queen Consort, you may have missed your opportunity... Already in front of me, I can see the crowds are at least three people deep.
Prime spots already taken outside York Minster
Jonathan Cowap
Presenter, BBC Radio York
Road closures in York due to royal visit
Many roads in York city centre are closed today due to the visit of the King and Queen Consort for the traditional Maundy Thursday service.
The royal couple will distribute Maundy money at York Minster in the first such service since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Streets near York Minster were closed from 20:00 BST on Wednesday and won’t reopen until 16:00 BST on Thursday, according to City of York Council.
Monk Bar Car Park will also be closed to the public to accommodate people attending the Maundy Thursday service.
College Street, Deangate, Duncombe Place, High Petergate, Minster Yard, Minster Gates, Precentor's Court, The Queens Walk Footpath and Stonegate have all been shut since Wednesday evening.
Welcome to our live coverage of King Charles at York Minster for Maundy Thursday
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of today's service at York Minster where King Charles will distribute Maundy money to 148 people in a service dating back many centuries.
During the traditional service, the King will distribute specially minted coins to people from in and around the city in recognition of their work in the church and community.
Along with Camilla, the Queen Consort, King Charles will also formally open the minster's new Refectory Restaurant as part of their visit.
The service, the first of the new King's reign, is due to start at 11:00 BST and last about an hour.
We’ll bring you all the latest from the service as it takes place.