Dr John Sentamu has thanked people for turning out for the thanksgiving service at York Minster.

The former Archbishop of York described Harry Gration as a "very dear friend".

"It is very fitting to hold this on Yorkshire Day as he loved Yorkshire."

Dr Sentamu said he had received an email from Harry weeks before his death, hoping to organise a pilgrimage to Israel to "walk in the footsteps of Jesus".

"When I learnt about his death, I said: 'Cheeky Gration. He has now, in a greater light, walked in death in the footsteps of Jesus'."