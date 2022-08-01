Our coverage of the thanksgiving service is drawing to an end.
Thank you for joining us to remember Harry Gration MBE.
PA Media/BBCCopyright: PA Media/BBC
Coffin leaves York Minster
The coffin of Harry Gration has now left York Minster following a thanksgiving service in his memory.
People are beginning to make their way out and into the North Yorkshire sunshine.
Service drawing to an end
The thanksgiving service to former BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration is drawing to a close.
Crowds remain outside York Minster.
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Former York archbishop on friend
Dr John Sentamu has thanked people for turning out for the thanksgiving service at York Minster.
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
The former Archbishop of York described Harry Gration as a "very dear friend".
"It is very fitting to hold this on Yorkshire Day as he loved Yorkshire."
Dr Sentamu said he had received an email from Harry weeks before his death, hoping to organise a pilgrimage to Israel to "walk in the footsteps of Jesus".
"When I learnt about his death, I said: 'Cheeky Gration. He has now, in a greater light, walked in death in the footsteps of Jesus'."
'Thank you and goodnight' - fellow BBC presenters
Fellow BBC Look North presenters Amy Garcia and Keeley Donovan have paid tribute to Harry.
Here's a short clip from their speeches about his life and their time working together:
Simon McCoy's operatic TV meeting with Harry
Fellow broadcaster and friend Simon McCoy is about to pay tribute to Harry at the thanksgiving service at York Minster today.
Harry and Mr McCoy had some memorable moments working together, especially when Mr McCoy hosted Afternoon Live.
Here's Harry surprising his friend live on TV in 2017:
Harry was 'a friend to many' - wife's tribute
Harry Gration's wife Helen has thanked people for attending today's service, saying it means a lot to the family.
"We know that to everyone Harry was a friend, and we know that we shared him with many. But to us, he was husband, dad, and daddy, and we loved him totally."
She added the couple had never really planned his funeral, although Harry had picked out "the choice of chardonnay".
"He hoped he might fill a pew or two at our local church. He worried always that it might conflict with a match on the telly. So, I can sense him assessing today with some embarrassment but also some bashful pride.
"Modesty was always his go-to place," she added.
Dad was an 'extraordinary man' - son's tribute to Harry
In a speech, Harry's son Harvey said his dad was "incomparable" and an "extraordinary man".
"He was always convinced no-one would know him," he said.
BBCCopyright: BBC
"Yet even in the furthest reaches on a family holiday in Porto, the quietest island in the Florida Keys, or the northern-most hill in Scotland, there was always a couple from Barnsley, or Whitby, who approached him like they'd known him their whole life."
He added seeing so many people turn out to pay tribute to his father was a testament to who he was.
Harrison said his youngest sibling, Hamilton, was being watched over by Harry.
"We are so thankful and so honoured to have dad as part of our lives," he said.
Tributes and speeches under way
A packed York Minster is hearing from Harry Gration's wife, Helen, and their sons, Harvey and Harrison, as part of the thanksgiving service.
This morning, Helen said how Harry's death had left the family with a big space in their hearts.
Some of Harry's many awards are positioned at the front of the minster.
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Coffin arrives at York Minster
The coffin of Harry Gration has arrived at York Minster.
A service of thanksgiving is under way to remember the former BBC Look North presenter.
Cortege travels through the streets of York
This is the moment the cortege made its way through York, flanked by people wanting to pay their respects.
It travelled through the streets before arriving at York Minster a few minutes ago.
People walked alongside the cortege ahead of the thanksgiving service at the minster.
More people arrive ahead of service
More people are arriving this morning ahead of the thanksgiving service for BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration.
Former fellow presenter Christa Ackroyd, who presented the flagship show alongside Harry, and ITV Calendar presenter Christine Talbot are in attendance.
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
The Labour MP for Batley and Spen, Kim Leadbeater, is also at York Minster this morning.
She described Harry as a "Yorkshire legend and a true gentleman".
"I will never forget his kindness and compassion," she wrote on Twitter back in June.
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Tributes to 'dear friend' Harry
Harry Gration's wife Helen has said, via her husband's Twitter account, that his death has left the family with an "empty space" that they can't get used to.
Fellow presenters and friends have also paid tribute to him ahead of the service of thanksgiving.
Crowds gather to remember Harry
Crowds of people have gathered this morning ahead of the cortege arriving for Harry's thanksgiving service.
It is expected to be busy before the service starts at 11:30.
Harry Gration: A life on screen
Harry Gration was a husband, father and broadcaster known across the region and country.
A familiar face on TV, he fronted BBC Look North for decades as well as his work with BBC Sport.
Harry joined the BBC in 1978 and Look North in 1982. He presented his last show in 2020.
He also reported for Match of the Day and Grandstand and commentated on Olympic and Commonwealth Games.
During his career, he won two Royal Television Society (RTS) awards for sports documentaries and was awarded the RTS Best Presenter honour twice.
Below, you can watch our tribute to Harry following the news of his death in June.
People start to arrive for thanksgiving service
Former cricket umpire Dickie Bird and former Archbishop of York Dr John Sentamu are both at the service today.
Dr Sentamu was pictured outside sharing a moment with Mr Bird - the pair were both friends with and popular interviewees of Harry.
Former Yorkshire cricketer Geoffrey Boycott is also in attendance.
What is happening today?
This morning, a service will take place to remember the life of Harry Gration.
A cortege is expected to make its way through the streets towards York Minster ahead of the service starting at 11:30.
It will travel along Leeman Road, over Lendal bridge, to Duncombe Place, and the minster.
People are encouraged to line the streets ahead of it arriving.
We'll be bring you updates as the morning goes on.
A service of thanksgiving for Harry Gration
We're at York Minster this morning for a service of thanksgiving for former BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration.
Harry was a well-known face on screen fronting the nightly bulletins, but also across the county as a huge cricket fan and supporter of the region.
He died on 24 June, aged 71.
Friends and former colleagues are to gather this morning to remember him.
The public is expected to turn out to say goodbye to the TV personality.