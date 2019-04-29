North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

The deaths of five people in York's rivers this month are due to be discussed later.

BBC Copyright: BBC

The city's river safety group, made up of the emergency services, local universities, the city council and other organisations, is set to meet.

Among those to have died is 19-year-old Sonny Ferry whose parents have said they want to see safety around the city's rivers improved.

David Horn, senior operations manager for the York Rescue Boat, says today's meeting will scrutinise everything.

"If a person gets into the river, have they the capability to self-rescue? Do we put barriers or walls up? Is there enough lighting and is camera coverage in the area appropriate?" he asks.