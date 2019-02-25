Live

North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast

    BBC Weather

    Mist and fog, dense in places will be slow to clear.

    It may linger until lunchtime in a few spots, otherwise it will be dry with plenty of hazy sunshine.

    Light southeast winds and a maximum temperature inland of 16C (61F):

    Weather graphic
    Copyright: BBC

  2. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    BBC News Travel

    If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this morning, services seem to be running pretty much to time at the moment.

    However:

    • The 06:43 York to Newcastle service is running about 12 minutes late
    • The 06:46 York to Middlesbrough service is running about 10 minutes late
    • The 07:13 Leeds to Middlesbrough service is running about 10 minutes late
    • The 07:17 Leeds to Hull service is running about 10 minutes late

    For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:

Back to top