North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A man has suffered a fractured skull and a bleed on his brain following an attack in York.

North Yorkshire Police Copyright: North Yorkshire Police

The victim was punched in the head by the suspect on Clifford Street at about 02:35 on 8 December last year.

The attacker is believed to have been with two other men and a women before the incident.

If you recognise the people in the CCTV images, police are urging you to get in touch.