North Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A man has suffered a fractured skull and a bleed on his brain following an attack in York. The victim was punched in the head by the suspect on Clifford Street at about 02:35 on 8 December last year. The attacker is believed to have been with two other men and a women before the incident. If you recognise the people in the CCTV images, police are urging you to get in touch.
Dashcam footage plea in search for missing man
Colin Briggs
Look North
Cleveland Police are appealing for dashcam footage in the hunt for a man who went missing after a night out in Yarm.
Luke Jobson, 22, was last seen on the High Street, near Yarm School, in the early hours of Saturday.
He has not been heard from since.
His family say it is out of character for him not to be in touch.
He was last seen wearing black jeans and a grey polo top.
Police are asking anyone with information to get in touch.
North Yorkshire cops stick neck out on number plate check
There you are casually swanning along and on a whim decide to stick your beak in - and your neck out - and end up with your feathers ruffled:
E-fit appeal after man attacked in Harrogate
Do you recognise the man in this picture?:
Police want to speak to him after a man was assaulted and robbed by two men on bikes in Harrogate earlier this month.
The victim was walking on Dragon Parade at about 13:20 on 16 January when a man on a grey and red mountain bike rode past him, stopped and asked him the time.
Another male on a bike then approached the victim from behind, assaulted him and removed the backpack the victim was carrying before both men made off.
Anyone who recognises the man in the image is being asked to contact police.
Sentencing of man found with two million indecent images
A North Yorkshire man is due to be sentenced today for possessing more than two million indecent images of children.
Geoffrey Crossland, 70, from Padside near Harrogate, has pleaded guilty to possessing some of the most extreme category A images.
He's due to be sentenced at York Crown Court at 10:00 this morning.
It's the largest number of indecent images of children ever seized in North Yorkshire, and one of the largest in the UK.
'Appy' parking in North Yorkshire?
It's hoped a new way of parking being launched in a North Yorkshire town today will make motorists 'appy'.
A phone app, linked to sensor technology which works like a satnav, allows drivers in Harrogate to see the current availability of spaces and guides them to a free space.
More than 2,000 smart parking sensors have been installed in parking bays across the town.
It's claimed the system which allows people to pay for the exact time they stay, is the first of its kind in the UK.
North Yorkshire County Councillor Don MacKenzie says it takes the stress out of finding a space.
Councillor Mackenzie says: "It enables people to park as close to where it is they need to go and not worry about how much change they have in their pocket."
Check your Yorkshire rail journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this morning, services seem to be running pretty much to time at the moment.
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Yorkshire's weather
After a frosty start in places, today will be cold with sunny spells and the chance of a shower, potentially wintry. It'll still be breezy, but much less windy.
Any isolated wintry showers will fade away this evening, leaving it dry overnight with clear periods and a widespread frost.
Parents DNA-tested in ‘Thai bride’ cold case
DNA samples have been taken from a Thai couple who believe their daughter may be the woman whose body was found on a hillside in North Yorkshire 14 years ago.
The body was discovered in a stream near Pen-y-ghent, in the Yorkshire Dales, in 2004.
Police said she may have been a "Thai bride". On Thursday a Thai couple came forward to say they believed she may be their daughter, Lamduan Seekanya.
Analysis of the samples taken by Thai officials is due to take several days.
The results of the tests will then be sent to the UK for comparison, said Setthinaree Veness, the president of the Thai Women Network in the UK, who is working with the family.
The couple, Joomsri Seekanya, 72, and her husband Buasa, told a news conference last week their daughter married a British man in 1991 and moved to England shortly after.